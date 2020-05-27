Yintech Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
First Quarter 2020 Net Commissions and Fees Increased by 68.8% to RMB416.0 Million and Net Income Attributable to Yintech Increased by 28.0% to RMB88.6 Million Year-over-Year
SHANGHAI, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) ("Yintech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of investment and trading services for individual investors in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
For the quarter ended
(In RMB million, except
March 31,
2019
March 31,
2020
Q1'20 vs.
Q1'19
Total Revenues
454.3
490.9
8.1%
Revenue related to business
259.7
429.5
65.4%
Net commissions and fees
246.5
416.0
68.8%
Net commissions and fees
123.7
304.4
146.1%
Net commissions and fees
122.8
111.6
(9.1%)
Net income/(loss) attributable to
69.2
88.6
28.0%
Earnings/(loss) per ADS -
0.92
1.18
Non-GAAP data (Refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results")
Non-GAAP net income/(loss)
85.6
94.0
9.8%
Non-GAAP earnings/(loss)
1.14
1.25
"As COVID-19 began to spread globally in the first quarter of 2020, economies, businesses and investment encountered a great deal of uncertainty and financial markets experienced tremendous volatility as 2020 unfolded. Despite these negative impacts along with fewer trading days due to the Chinese Lunar New Year and the COVID-19 pandemic, we began this year on a strong note on our primary business. Our customer trading volume reached RMB846.5 billion, an increase of 134.7% year-over-year, and net commissions and fees were RMB416.0 million, an increase of 68.8% from the same period last year. The numbers of our active account and tradable account both grew," said Mr. Wenbin Chen, Chairman and CEO of Yintech.
"This growth was attributable to our keen insight on the Chinese financial market, our investment expertise and our deep understanding to the Chinese individual investors. As estimated in the previous quarter, the overwhelming COVID-19 pandemic caused the unusual volatility of the financial market, which virtually presented more opportunities than risks to us. This was especially true in our stellar growth of spot gold trading business, which reached an all-time high in the quarter, demonstrating our strong operational capabilities. In addition, our pure online operation enabled us to grow further and stronger under the backdrop of offline shifting to online deem to be a tendency. Further, our flexible business model and our operational agility in adjusting our business to accommodate with the market dynamics is becoming more evident."
"As a result, our total revenues once again exceeded management's high-end guidance, reaching RMB490.9 million, representing a 8.1% increase year-over-year. Our net income attributable to shareholders increased by 28% to RMB88.6 million. If comparing net income generated by our primary business from commodities and securities, or if excluding the investment gains or loss, which to a large extent, was correlated to market conditions, our bottom line improved even further. We continued to build balance sheet strength. Our total cash and investment securities remained flattish at RMB2.08 billion, and our total shareholder's equity increased to RMB2.85 billion," Mr. Wenbin Chen concluded.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total revenues for the quarter were RMB490.9 million (US$69.3 million), compared with RMB454.3 million in the same quarter last year, representing an increase of 8.1% year-over-year. The increase was mainly due to increases in commissions and fees from commodities, in particular spot commodities trading services. Revenue related to business, which comprises mainly of net commissions and fees were RMB429.5 million (US$60.7 million), compared with RMB259.7 million in the same quarter last year, representing an increase of 65.4% year-over-year.
Net commissions and fees for the quarter were RMB416.0 million (US$58.7 million), representing an increase of 68.8% year-over-year, primarily due to the reason stated above.
Customer trading volume for the quarter was RMB846.5 billion (US$119.5 billion), representing an increase of 134.7% year-over-year primarily due to an increase in trading volume of spot commodities.
Customer trading volume for commodities (representing customer trading volume of spot and futures commodities) was RMB839.3 billion (US$118.5 billion) during the quarter, an increase of 166.2% year-over-year.
Net commissions and fees from commodities services for the quarter were RMB304.4 million (US$43.0 million), representing an increase of 146.1% year-over-year, primarily attributable to an increase in customer trading volume for commodities.
Effective fee rate for commodities (representing net commissions and fees from commodities services as a percentage of customer trading volume for commodities) for the quarter was 0.036%, compared with 0.039% in the same quarter last year.
Customer trading volume for securities (representing customer trading volume of overseas securities brokerage) was RMB7.2 billion (US$1.0 billion) during the quarter, representing a decrease of 84.1% year-over-year. The volatility in securities trading was mainly the result of the Company's strategy shift to accommodate the market and policy environment of the corresponding quarter on an ongoing basis.
Net commissions and fees from securities services for the quarter were RMB111.6 million (US$15.8 million), representing a decrease of 9.1% year-over-year due to the reason stated above.
Effective fee rate for securities (representing net commissions and fees from overseas securities brokerage services as a percentage of customer trading volume for overseas securities brokerage) for the quarter was 0.128%, compared with 0.056% in the same quarter last year.
Expenses for the quarter were RMB375.6 million (US$53.0 million), an increase of 22.6% year-over-year mainly because of increase in advertising and promotion expenses.
Net income for the quarter was RMB89.4 million (US$12.6 million), compared with net income of RMB75.1 million in the same quarter last year.
Net income attributable to Yintech for the quarter was RMB88.6 million (US$12.5 million), compared with RMB69.2 million in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yintech (Refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results") for the quarter was RMB94.0 million (US$13.3 million), compared with RMB85.6 million in the same quarter last year.
Diluted earnings per ADS for the quarter was RMB1.18 (US$0.17), compared with RMB0.92 in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS (Refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results") for the quarter was RMB1.25 (US$0.18), compared with RMB1.14 in the same quarter last year.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had RMB2,082.2 million (US$294.1 million) in cash and investment securities, compared with RMB2,105.4 million as of December 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, total shareholders' equity of Yintech was RMB2,851.4 million (US$402.7 million), compared with RMB2,771.4 million as of December 31, 2019.
Share Repurchase Program
On May 30, 2019, the Company announced a share repurchase program whereby Yintech is authorized to repurchase up to US$20 million of its issued and outstanding ADSs during the following 12-month period. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 381,166 ADSs for a total amount slightly over US$1,962 thousand since June 1, 2019.
On May 26, 2020, Yintech's board of directors approved another share repurchase program ("2020-2021 Share Repurchase Program"), effective on June 2, 2020, which authorized the Company to repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its issued and outstanding American Depositary Shares over the course of 12 months. Yintech's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means depending on market conditions and other factors as well as subject to relevant rules under United States securities regulations. All repurchased shares will be cancelled. The share repurchase program will be funded with Yintech's available cash balance. As of March 31, 2020, Yintech had cash and investment securities of approximately RMB2,082.2 million (US$294.1 million).
Second Quarter 2020 Guidance
Based on the information available as of the date of this press release, Yintech provides the following outlook, which reflects the Company's current and preliminary view and is subject to change:
- Revenue related to business will be the range of RMB570 million to RMB590 million, representing an increase of 77.6% to 83.8% compared to the same period last year.
- Total revenues will be in the range of RMB590 million to RMB610 million, representing an increase of 104.2% to 111.1% compared to the same period last year.
Impact of COVID-19
The drastic market fluctuations influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic brought a surge in our transaction volume in the first quarter of 2020. However, it might also cause instabilities of our customer's investment asset, hence might negatively affect our business in the future. In addition, the disposable income of certain of our customers may decrease or have decreased as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, which may also adversely affect our operations. The extent of related impact on the Company's financial results and business outlook depends on the future developments of the global pandemic.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, as well as impairment and amortization of intangible assets and/or goodwill in relation to the acquisition of Gold Master. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measures is set forth in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company may be prepared differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS results reflecting adjustments to exclude the impact of share-based compensation as well as impairment and amortization of intangible assets and/or goodwill in relation to the acquisition of Gold Master to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP net income and the diluted non-GAAP income per ADS provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company recognized significant amounts of expenses for the restricted shares and share options, as well as amortization of intangible assets in relation to the acquisition of Gold Master in the periods presented. The Company utilized the non-GAAP financial results to make financial results comparable period to period and to better understand its historical business operations.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2020. No representation is intended to imply that these Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollar amounts at such rate, or at any other rate.
A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Yintech's website at http://ir.yintech.net/.
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release, including statements regarding future results of the operations of the Company are forward-looking statements, which are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to effectively acquire and retain its customers; the Company's diversification of its business among different commodity exchanges; the adjustments in commissions and other fees set by relevant commodity exchanges; the Company's ability to constantly upgrade its technology platform and software; general market conditions of online spot commodity trading industry and stock market; intense competition among service providers in this industry; the Company's relatively short operating history; the price of the Company's ADSs and changing market conditions for its ADSs; acquisition-related risks, including unknown liabilities and integration risks; as well as those risks detailed from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for the management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release, nor to conform these statements to actual results, future events, or to changes in the Company's expectations.
About Yintech
Yintech (NASDAQ: YIN) is a leading provider of investment and trading services for individual investors in China. Yintech strives to provide best-in-class financial information, investment tools and services to its customers by leveraging financial technology and mobile platforms. Currently, Yintech is focused on the provision of gold and other commodities trading services, securities advisory services, securities information platform services, overseas securities trading services and asset management services.
Operational Highlights
For the three months ended
March 31,
2019
March 31,
2020
Customer trading volume (in RMB billion)[1]
Commodities services[2]
|
315.3
|
839.3
Securities services[3]
|
45.3
|
7.2
Total
360.6
|
846.5
Net commissions and fees (in RMB million)
Commodities services[2]
|
123.7
|
304.4
Securities services[3]
|
122.8
|
111.6
Total
246.5
|
416.0
Effective fee rate[4]
0.041%
|
0.037%
Commodities services[5]
Securities services[6]
0.039%
0.056%
0.036%
0.128%
Active accounts[7]
22,091
|
32,922
Tradable accounts[8]
|
134,793
|
160,762
Note
[1] Represents customer trading volume of spot and futures commodities as well as overseas securities, including
[2] Represents net commissions and fees earned from customer trading of spot and futures commodities contracts.
[3] Represents net commissions and fees earned by providing securities advisory services, securities information
[4] Represents net commissions and fees from commodities and overseas securities brokerage services as a
[5] Represent net commissions and fees from commodities services as a percentage of customer trading
[6] Represent net commissions and fees from overseas securities brokerage services as a percentage of customer
[7] Refers to a regular customer account that executed at least one trade of spot and futures commodities
[8] Refers to a regular customer account that has been activated for trading of spot and futures commodities
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
In '000, except for per ADS data and otherwise specified
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
2019
RMB
March 31,
RMB
March 31,
US$
Revenues
Net commissions and fees
246,490
|
415,973
|
58,747
Other revenue
13,171
|
13,561
|
1,915
Revenue related to business
|
259,661
|
429,534
|
60,662
Trading gains
187,090
|
54,836
|
7,744
Interest income
|
7,583
|
6,573
|
928
454,334
|
490,943
|
69,334
Expenses
Commission expense
|
(67)
|
(102)
|
(14)
Employee compensation and
|
(185,279)
|
(192,538)
|
(27,192)
Advertising and
|
(64,039)
|
(119,633)
|
(16,895)
Information technology
|
(6,430)
|
(8,382)
|
(1,184)
Occupancy and
|
(25,399)
|
(21,424)
|
(3,026)
Taxes and surcharges
|
(1,158)
|
(1,110)
|
(157)
Intangible asset
|
(6,995)
|
(6,481)
|
(915)
Current expected credit losses
|
-
|
(2,013)
|
(284)
Other expenses
|
(17,012)
|
(23,926)
|
(3,379)
(306,379)
|
(375,609)
|
(53,046)
Profit/(loss) before
|
147,955
|
115,334
|
16,288
Income tax
|
(72,872)
|
(25,975)
|
(3,668)
Net income/(loss)
|
75,083
|
89,359
|
12,620
Less: Net income/(loss)
|
5,868
|
766
|
108
Net income/(loss)
|
69,215
|
88,593
|
12,512
Other comprehensive
|
(13,183)
|
(5,343)
|
(755)
Comprehensive
|
56,032
|
83,250
|
11,757
Earnings/(loss) per
Basic
|
0.95
|
1.22
|
0.17
Diluted
|
0.92
|
1.18
|
0.17
Weighted average
|
Basic
|
1,454,486
|
1,455,493
|
1,455,493
Diluted
|
1,505,934
|
1,507,787
|
1,507,787
Number of shares
|
1,428,667
|
1,460,832
|
1,460,832
Note
[9] Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
In '000, except otherwise specified
|
December 31,
2019
RMB
March 31,
RMB
March 31,
US$
Assets
Cash
|
209,507
|
241,610
|
34,122
Entrusted bank balances held on behalf of
|
89,157
|
97,173
|
13,723
Investment securities
|
1,895,874
|
1,840,587
|
259,941
Deposits with clearing organizations
|
20,330
|
43,129
|
6,091
Amount due from related parties
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
2,825
Equipment and leasehold improvements
|
13,844
|
13,880
|
1,960
Deferred tax assets
|
27,206
|
20,973
|
2,962
Goodwill
|
637,835
|
637,835
|
90,080
Intangible assets
|
302,613
|
297,167
|
41,968
Accounts receivable
|
164,391
|
229,550
|
32,419
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
34,476
|
22,106
|
3,122
Other assets
|
225,302
|
228,417
|
32,257
Equity method investments
|
24,845
|
24,858
|
3,511
Total assets
|
3,665,380
|
3,717,285
|
524,981
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Amount due to related parties
|
4,426
|
9,240
|
1,305
Deferred tax liabilities
|
118,469
|
98,252
|
13,876
Income tax payable
|
171,793
|
188,453
|
26,615
Accounts payable
|
114,552
|
108,280
|
15,292
Accrued employee benefits
|
271,965
|
222,177
|
31,377
Operating lease liabilities
|
30,846
|
18,501
|
2,613
Deferred revenue
|
117,110
|
146,359
|
20,670
Other liabilities
|
64,773
|
74,594
|
10,534
Total liabilities
|
893,934
|
865,856
|
122,282
Equity attributable to Yintech's shareholder
|
2,618,550
|
2,704,650
|
381,970
|
Equity attributable to non-controlling
interests
|
152,896
|
146,779
|
20,729
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,771,446
|
2,851,429
|
402,699
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
3,665,380
|
3,717,285
|
524,981
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
In '000, except for per ADS data and otherwise specified
For the three months ended
|
March 31,
2019
RMB
March 31,
RMB
March 31,
US$
Net income/(loss) attributable to Yintech
|
69,215
|
88,593
|
12,512
Add: Share-based compensation
|
11,668
|
671
|
94
Add: Amortization of intangible assets in
relation to the acquisition of Gold Master,
|
4,737
|
4,737
|
669
Non-GAAP net income/(loss)
|
85,620
|
94,001
|
13,275
Non-GAAP earnings/(loss) per
|
Basic
|
1.18
|
1.29
|
0.18
Diluted
|
1.14
|
1.25
|
0.18
Note
[9] Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
