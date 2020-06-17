YinzCam Names Former NFL Media Executive George Scott As Chief Strategy Officer

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former NFL Digital Media executive George Scott has joined YinzCam, the industry-leading professional sports mobile app and software developer, as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer, it was announced today by YinzCam Founder and CEO, Priya Narasimhan.

Scott will set YinzCam's strategic direction, with a focus on growing the company's domestic and global footprint across clients, products and services, and enhancing partnerships with team, venue and league clients. He will report to Narasimhan.

Scott joins YinzCam following a 12-year tenure at the NFL, most recently as Vice President, General Manager, Club Media Group, where he led digital, social and mobile platform strategy for the NFL’s network of 32 club sites.

"George brings exceptional skills and knowledge, along with deep relationships across sports and digital media, to this new role," said Narasimhan. "He has a strategic and innovative mind, and an impressive record of leadership and success at the highest levels. We have worked together for over a decade and I have long admired him and valued his vision and his enthusiasm for pushing our digital platforms forward. My team and I are thrilled to have George on our team as we position YinzCam for future growth."

Scott has spent his entire career in sports, with the last 20 in digital media. He joins YinzCam following a 12-year tenure at the NFL, most recently as Vice President, General Manager, Club Media Group, where he led digital, social and mobile platform strategy for the NFL's network of 32 club sites, and oversaw the expansion of club video content distribution to mobile app, social platforms, and connected devices.

While at the NFL, Scott advised YinzCam on the build-out and integration of several unique features on behalf of the company's 23 NFL team clients, including the league's live game streaming experience last experience.

"YinzCam is a pioneer in mobile technology and is continually redefining the fan experience," said Scott, who talked at length about his new role on the company's official podcast, the YinzCast. "I spent the past 12 years working and learning from the best across the NFL and the 32 clubs. Having worked with many different mobile app vendors, I can honestly say that there is not a more talented group of people than Priya and the team at YinzCam. I can't wait to collaborate with them and carve out new opportunities for growth to help strengthen our position in shaping the future."

Prior to the NFL, Scott served as Chief Operating Officer at CBS Interactive, overseeing all aspects of operations for the media company's more than 200 collegiate digital sports properties.

Scott holds a B.A. in Accounting and Master of Business in Finance from the University of San Diego.

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor having developed more than 180 mobile apps for leagues, teams, venues and events around the world.





