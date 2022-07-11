YipitData estimates accelerating motor-fuel & food inflation offsets slowing auto inflation

"The entire market is trading off of inflation and inflation expectations," says Avi Danda, Research Analyst at YipitData. "Recent CPI releases have caught many investors and management teams off guard with sustained accelerations in more volatile categories such as food & energy. Until now, there hasn't been a widely distributed source that uses alternative data to accurately track the government's data. Our goal here is to develop a product that helps our investor and corporate clients estimate the CPI numbers ahead of the monthly print, and better understand what is driving inflation month-to-month."