Yiren Digital Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading comprehensive digital financial management platform in China, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on Yiren Digital's website at http://ir.yirendai.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital is a leading personal digital financial management platform, and provides both wealth management and credit services. Since our inception, we have been operating one of China's largest digital financial management platforms by leveraging technology to seamlessly deliver wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population through our wealth management business as well as credit and financial solutions to individual borrowers and small business owners.

