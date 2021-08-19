Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Wealth Management

Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,538,656 as of June 30, 2021 , representing an increase of 3.1% from 2,462,195 as of March 31, 2021 and compared to 2,223,250 as of June 30, 2020 .

, representing an increase of 3.1% from 2,462,195 as of and compared to 2,223,250 as of . Number of active investors [1] was 385,536 as of June 30, 2021 , representing an increase of 25.5% from 307,107 as of March 31, 2021 , and compared to 102,658 as of June 30, 2020 .

was 385,536 as of , representing an increase of 25.5% from 307,107 as of , and compared to 102,658 as of . Total client assets [2] was RMB14,660.4 million ( US$2,270.6 million ) as of June 30, 2021 , representing an increase of 37.3% from RMB10,678.9 million as of March 31, 2021 , and compared to RMB2,628.8 million as of June 30, 2020 .

was ( ) as of , representing an increase of 37.3% from as of , and compared to as of . Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB5,343.6 million ( US$827.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 8.2% from RMB5,823.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB2,186.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Consumer Credit

Total loans facilitated under loan facilitation model in the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB5.3 billion ( US$0.8 billion ), representing an increase of 6.5% from RMB4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

( ), representing an increase of 6.5% from in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to in the second quarter of 2020. Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 5,558,085 as of June 30, 2021 , representing an increase of 4.7% from 5,309,727 as of March 31, 2021 and compared to 4,917,635 as of June 30, 2020 .

, representing an increase of 4.7% from 5,309,727 as of and compared to 4,917,635 as of . Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2021 was 434,153 representing an increase of 25.5% from 345,939 in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to 107,568 in the second quarter of 2020.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated under loan facilitation model reached RMB12,543.7 million ( US$1,942.8 million ) as of June 30, 2021 , representing an increase of 12.4% from RMB11,159.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and compared to RMB4,175.8 million as of June 30, 2020 .

[1] Active investors refer to those who have made at least one investment through our wealth management platform or have had client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months. [2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the investor who acquired it through our platform.

"We are pleased to deliver another solid quarter, with continued improvement in profitability and increasingly diversified revenue mix as we further navigate Yiren Digital to become a leading user-centric personal financial management platform," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "As we continue to strengthen our competitive edges and drive up our business scale, we have developed sophisticated strategies for different business lines."

"For wealth management, we are further differentiating ourselves by upgrading our services and enriching our product offerings as well as enhancing our capabilities to serve customers with higher investable assets. As of June 30, 2021, total client assets reached RMB14.7 billion, representing an increase of 37% from last quarter. Average client asset per investor further increased by 17% quarter-over-quarter to approximately RMB100,000, and the number of investors who held more than two asset classes on our Yiren Wealth platform grew by 420% from prior year, reflecting a concrete improvement in our customers' overall LTV. "

"For our credit business, we are focusing on high-quality growth and continue to take a proactive approach to transition our target borrower segment into higher-credit quality borrowers, paving the way for the launch of increasingly diversified products. Meanwhile, to echo government's focus on supporting small and micro businesses, starting from the second half of this year, we will further expand our SME segment to better promote inclusive finance."

"In the second quarter, total revenue increased by 49% year-on-year to RMB1.1 billion, of which 25% came from our wealth management business. Driven by enhanced cost control and operating efficiencies, total net income in the second quarter grew by 10% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a healthy net income margin of 18%,"said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "On the balance sheet side, our cash position remains strong with RMB2.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, which provides us with sufficient resilience to continue exploring new initiatives and new opportunities, and to meet any new capital requirement that may come."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1,125.0 million (US$174.2 million), compared to RMB754.7 million in the same period last year. Revenue from wealth management business reached RMB286.8 million (US$44.4 million), representing a decrease of 11.0% from RMB322.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the spin-off of our legacy business. Revenue from credit business reached RMB838.2 million (US$129.8 million), representing an increase of 93.9% from RMB432.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in loan volume.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB436.9 million (US$67.7 million), compared to RMB508.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to internal restructuring to optimize operating efficiencies.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB182.7 million (US$28.3 million), compared to RMB165.2 million in the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB127.7 million (US$19.8 million), compared to RMB172.6 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to enhancement of operational efficiency.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB93.4 million (US$14.5 million), compared to RMB168.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of product mix, improved asset quality post pandemic as well as further enhancement in the Company's risk management framework.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB55.3 million (US$8.6 million).

Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB200.1 million (US$31.0 million), as compared to a net loss of RMB232.2 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB295.4 million (US$45.8 million), compared to a loss of RMB269.4 million in the same period last year.

Basic income per ADS in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.4 (US$0.4), compared to a basic loss per ADS of RMB2.5 in the same period last year.

Diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.4 (US$0.4), compared to a diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.5 in the same period last year.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB213.0 million (US$33.0 million), compared to RMB64.7 million in the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB208.5 million (US$32.3 million), compared to RMB186.7 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was RMB2,192.5 million (US$339.6 million), compared to RMB2,362.3 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB3.1 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB224.3 million (US$34.7 million), compared to RMB234.6 million as of March 31, 2021.

Delinquency rates. As of June 30, 2021, the delinquency rates for loans facilitated that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.7% respectively, compared to 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.6% respectively as of March 31, 2021.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of June 30, 2021, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans facilitated in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was 9.9%, 10.5% and 3.7% respectively, as compared to 10.0%, 9.7% and 2.2% respectively as of March 31, 2021.

[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Board Composition Change

Mr. Quan Zhou will resign from the board, having fulfilled his term as a board member since January 2015, effective August 19, 2021.

"On behalf of Yiren Digital's Board of Directors, I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Quan Zhou for his time, dedication and valuable contribution to the Company," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 19, 2021).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized asset allocation services and wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as utilizes online and offline channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:



























Loan facilitation services 171,084

542,132

551,373

85,397



529,625

1,093,505

169,362 Post-origination services 126,477

44,786

40,584

6,286



272,997

85,370

13,222 Account management services 300,720

-

-

-



713,886

-

- Insurance brokerage services 19,545

159,704

151,801

23,511



19,545

311,505

48,246 Financing services 1,586

114,932

125,267

19,401



2,236

240,199

37,202 Others 135,277

238,409

256,010

39,651



240,060

494,419

76,576 Total net revenue 754,689

1,099,963

1,125,035

174,246



1,778,349

2,224,998

344,608 Operating costs and expenses:



























Sales and marketing 508,466

405,176

436,882

67,663



1,124,907

842,058

130,418 Origination,servicing and other operating

costs 165,183

174,525

182,667

28,292



268,101

357,192

55,322 General and administrative 172,568

119,865

127,690

19,777



321,609

247,555

38,341 Allowance for contract assets, receivables

and others 168,708

141,232

93,433

14,471



312,093

234,665

36,345 Total operating costs and expenses 1,014,925

840,798

840,672

130,203



2,026,710

1,681,470

260,426 Other income/(expenses):



























Interest income/(expense), net 16,950

(10,980)

(22,782)

(3,529)



42,066

(33,762)

(5,229) Fair value adjustments related to

Consolidated ABFE (32,957)

(27,720)

(20,916)

(3,239)



(58,977)

(48,636)

(7,533) Others, net (3,510)

5,122

14,674

2,273



8,674

19,796

3,066 Total other expenses (19,517)

(33,578)

(29,024)

(4,495)



(8,237)

(62,602)

(9,696) (Loss)/income before provision for income

taxes (279,753)

225,587

255,339

39,548



(256,598)

480,926

74,486 Income tax (benefit)/expense (47,558)

44,373

55,259

8,559



(43,622)

99,632

15,431 Net (loss)/income (232,195)

181,214

200,080

30,989



(212,976)

381,294

59,055





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, basic 185,613,735

167,966,603

167,974,463

167,974,463



185,607,348

167,970,515

167,970,515 Basic (loss)/income per share (1.2510)

1.0789

1.1911

0.1845



(1.1475)

2.2700

0.3516 Basic (loss)/income per ADS (2.5020)

2.1578

2.3822

0.3690



(2.2950)

4.5400

0.7032





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, diluted 185,613,735

169,147,563

169,173,603

169,173,603



185,607,348

169,160,565

169,160,565 Diluted (loss)/income per share (1.2510)

1.0713

1.1827

0.1832



(1.1475)

2.2540

0.3491 Diluted (loss)/income per ADS (2.5020)

2.1426

2.3654

0.3664



(2.2950)

4.5080

0.6982





























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash

Flow Data



























Net cash (used in)/generated from operating

activities (64,721)

(142,011)

(212,993)

(32,988)



497,999

(355,004)

(54,984) Net cash used in investing activities (186,670)

(286,056)

(208,539)

(32,299)



(716,107)

(494,595)

(76,603) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing

activities 39,905

279,400

144,107

22,319



(25,732)

423,507

65,593 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (86)

(118)

(278)

(43)



1,120

(396)

(61) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (211,572)

(148,785)

(277,703)

(43,011)



(242,720)

(426,488)

(66,055) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

beginning of period 3,237,994

2,707,148

2,558,363

396,240



3,269,142

2,707,148

419,284 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

end of period 3,026,422

2,558,363

2,280,660

353,229



3,026,422

2,280,660

353,229

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



As of

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 2,469,909

2,362,310

2,192,500

339,575 Restricted cash 237,239

196,053

88,160

13,654 Accounts receivable 122,742

148,114

228,554

35,399 Contract assets, net 750,174

917,995

1,063,470

164,711 Contract cost 65,529

62,061

44,684

6,921 Prepaid expenses and other assets 278,591

215,099

213,942

33,135 Loans at fair value 192,156

175,664

112,931

17,491 Financing receivables 1,253,494

1,471,509

1,738,742

269,297 Amounts due from related parties 884,006

911,972

1,064,703

164,901 Held-to-maturity investments 3,286

3,137

2,233

346 Available-for-sale investments 175,515

234,587

224,336

34,745 Property, equipment and software, net 147,193

134,351

123,491

19,126 Deferred tax assets 16,745

13,906

8,629

1,336 Right-of-use assets 105,674

98,467

93,783

14,525 Total assets 6,702,253

6,945,225

7,200,158

1,115,162 Accounts payable 9,903

12,923

64,469

9,985 Amounts due to related parties 970,309

769,744

498,053

77,138 Deferred revenue 50,899

44,408

21,137

3,274 Payable to investors at fair value 52,623

52,082

51,289

7,944 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,208,915

1,148,549

1,238,591

191,833 Secured borrowings 500,500

799,200

968,600

150,017 Refund liability 10,845

7,404

6,412

993 Deferred tax liabilities 38,741

76,003

118,654

18,377 Lease liabilities 81,854

76,735

70,114

10,859 Total liabilities 2,924,589

2,987,048

3,037,319

470,420 Ordinary shares 121

121

122

19 Additional paid-in capital 5,058,176

5,058,884

5,065,177

784,496 Treasury stock (40,147)

(40,147)

(40,147)

(6,218) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,108

16,648

16,139

2,500 Accumulated deficit (1,257,594)

(1,077,329)

(878,452)

(136,055) Total equity 3,777,664

3,958,177

4,162,839

644,742 Total liabilities and equity 6,702,253

6,945,225

7,200,158

1,115,162

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Amount of investment in current investment

products 2,186,210

5,823,057

5,343,601

827,618



4,349,523

11,166,657

1,729,495 Number of investors in current investment

products 30,392

110,072

120,091

120,091



30,142

203,472

203,472 Amount of loans facilitated under loan

facilitation model 1,522,646

4,930,287

5,252,859

813,564



2,263,914

10,183,146

1,577,168 Amount of loans facilitated 2,402,494

4,930,287

5,252,859

813,564



4,241,948

10,183,146

1,577,168 Number of borrowers 107,568

345,939

434,153

434,153



220,731

646,486

646,486 Remaining principal of performing loans

facilitated under loan facilitation model 4,175,751

11,159,179

12,543,745

1,942,779



4,175,751

12,543,745

1,942,779





























Segment Information



























Wealth management:



























Revenue 322,381

263,743

286,839

44,426



738,257

550,582

85,274 Sales and marketing expenses 45,454

38,987

29,044

4,498



112,780

68,031

10,537 Origination,servicing and other operating

costs 39,648

132,510

150,505

23,311



70,493

283,015

43,833





























Consumer credit:



























Revenue 432,308

836,220

838,196

129,820



1,040,092

1,674,416

259,334 Sales and marketing expenses 463,012

366,189

407,838

63,165



1,012,127

774,027

119,881 Origination,servicing and other operating

costs 125,535

42,015

32,162

4,981



197,608

74,177

11,489



























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























Net (loss)/income (232,195)

181,214

200,080

30,989



(212,976)

381,294

59,055 Interest (income)/expense, net (16,950)

10,980

22,782

3,529



(42,066)

33,762

5,229 Income tax (benefit)/expense (47,558)

44,373

55,259

8,559



(43,622)

99,632

15,431 Depreciation and amortization 24,368

15,151

12,170

1,885



51,539

27,321

4,232 Share-based compensation 2,954

(240)

5,090

788



7,495

4,850

751 Adjusted EBITDA (269,381)

251,478

295,381

45,750



(239,630)

546,859

84,698 Adjusted EBITDA margin -35.7%

22.9%

26.3%

26.3%



-13.5%

24.6%

24.6%

Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)

















15-29 days

30-59 days

60-89 days All Loans











December 31, 2015

1.3%

1.9%

1.5% December 31, 2016

0.6%

0.8%

0.7% December 31, 2017

0.5%

0.8%

0.6% December 31, 2018

1.0%

1.8%

1.7% December 31, 2019

0.8%

1.3%

1.0% December 31, 2020

0.5%

0.7%

0.6% March 31, 2021

0.5%

0.8%

0.6% June 30, 2021

0.5%

0.8%

0.7%













Online Channels











December 31, 2015

0.4%

0.7%

0.5% December 31, 2016

0.8%

1.1%

1.7% December 31, 2017

0.3%

0.2%

0.0% December 31, 2018

0.9%

1.7%

1.5% December 31, 2019

1.0%

2.1%

1.6% December 31, 2020

0.6%

1.0%

1.1% March 31, 2021

0.5%

0.9%

0.7% June 30, 2021

0.7%

0.9%

0.8%













Offline Channels











December 31, 2015

1.3%

2.0%

1.6% December 31, 2016

0.6%

0.8%

0.7% December 31, 2017

0.5%

0.9%

0.7% December 31, 2018

1.1%

1.9%

1.8% December 31, 2019

0.7%

0.9%

0.7% December 31, 2020

0.4%

0.6%

0.4% March 31, 2021

0.4%

0.7%

0.6% June 30, 2021

0.4%

0.7%

0.6%

Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model) Loan

Issued

Period

Amount of Loans

Facilitated

During the Period

Accumulated M3+ Net

Charge-Off

as of June 30, 2021

Total Net Charge-Off

Rate

as of June 30, 2021



(in RMB thousands)

(in RMB thousands)

2015

4,530,824

250,850

5.5% 2016

3,749,815

319,425

8.5% 2017

5,043,494

527,583

10.5% 2018

4,211,573

415,948

9.9% 2019

3,431,443

359,282

10.5% 2020

9,614,819

352,935

3.7% 2021Q1

4,930,287

23,045

0.5%

M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model) Loan

Issued

Period

Month on Book



4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 2015Q1

1.0% 1.9% 2.8% 3.7% 4.3% 4.8% 5.1% 5.3% 5.3% 5.3% 5.2% 2015Q2

1.1% 2.8% 4.2% 5.3% 6.2% 6.7% 7.0% 7.0% 6.9% 6.8% 6.8% 2015Q3

0.6% 2.2% 3.8% 5.0% 5.9% 6.5% 6.7% 6.8% 6.7% 6.7% 6.7% 2015Q4

1.0% 1.5% 2.2% 2.8% 3.1% 3.4% 3.7% 4.0% 4.2% 4.4% 4.4% 2016Q1

0.6% 0.9% 1.3% 1.7% 2.0% 2.2% 2.4% 2.7% 2.9% 3.0% 3.2% 2016Q2

0.6% 1.4% 2.3% 3.0% 3.6% 4.2% 4.8% 5.4% 5.8% 6.0% 6.2% 2016Q3

0.4% 1.7% 2.7% 4.1% 5.3% 6.5% 7.7% 8.6% 9.3% 9.3% 9.5% 2016Q4

0.3% 2.1% 3.8% 5.4% 7.2% 9.2% 10.4% 11.5% 12.4% 12.9% 13.3% 2017Q1

0.3% 1.6% 3.4% 5.3% 7.5% 8.9% 10.0% 10.9% 11.6% 12.1% 12.3% 2017Q2

4.1% 5.8% 7.9% 9.6% 11.3% 12.5% 13.2% 13.9% 14.6% 14.9% 15.1% 2017Q3

0.3% 1.6% 3.5% 4.9% 6.5% 7.6% 8.4% 8.9% 9.4% 9.9% 10.1% 2017Q4

0.2% 2.3% 5.1% 6.5% 7.9% 9.0% 9.7% 10.2% 10.7% 11.2% 10.6% 2018Q1

0.2% 2.9% 5.1% 6.8% 7.2% 7.9% 8.4% 8.7% 9.0% 8.6% 8.1% 2018Q2

0.7% 4.1% 7.1% 9.4% 11.2% 12.4% 13.4% 14.1% 14.3% 14.1% 14.1% 2018Q3

0.2% 2.8% 3.6% 4.5% 5.2% 6.4% 7.0% 7.0% 6.9% 7.0%

2018Q4

0.6% 2.2% 3.4% 5.2% 6.9% 9.0% 9.7% 9.9% 9.6%



2019Q1

0.0% 0.8% 2.0% 3.4% 5.3% 5.9% 6.3% 6.3%





2019Q2

0.1% 1.5% 4.5% 7.5% 8.8% 9.2% 9.9%







2019Q3

0.2% 2.9% 6.8% 9.0% 10.4% 12.0%









2019Q4

0.4% 3.1% 4.9% 6.3% 7.2%











2020Q1

0.6% 2.3% 4.1% 5.2%













2020Q2

0.5% 2.5% 4.2%















2020Q3

1.1% 3.3%

















2020Q4

0.3%





















SOURCE Yiren Digital

