Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aug 19, 2021, 06:24 ET
BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights
Wealth Management
- Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,538,656 as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 3.1% from 2,462,195 as of March 31, 2021 and compared to 2,223,250 as of June 30, 2020.
- Number of active investors[1] was 385,536 as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 25.5% from 307,107 as of March 31, 2021, and compared to 102,658 as of June 30, 2020.
- Total client assets[2] was RMB14,660.4 million (US$2,270.6 million) as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 37.3% from RMB10,678.9 million as of March 31, 2021, and compared to RMB2,628.8 million as of June 30, 2020.
- Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB5,343.6 million (US$827.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 8.2% from RMB5,823.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB2,186.2 million in the same period of 2020.
Consumer Credit
- Total loans facilitated under loan facilitation model in the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB5.3 billion (US$0.8 billion), representing an increase of 6.5% from RMB4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 5,558,085 as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 4.7% from 5,309,727 as of March 31, 2021 and compared to 4,917,635 as of June 30, 2020.
- Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2021 was 434,153 representing an increase of 25.5% from 345,939 in the first quarter of 2021 and compared to 107,568 in the second quarter of 2020.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated under loan facilitation model reached RMB12,543.7 million (US$1,942.8 million) as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 12.4% from RMB11,159.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and compared to RMB4,175.8 million as of June 30, 2020.
|
[1] Active investors refer to those who have made at least one investment through our wealth management platform or have had client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.
[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the investor who acquired it through our platform.
"We are pleased to deliver another solid quarter, with continued improvement in profitability and increasingly diversified revenue mix as we further navigate Yiren Digital to become a leading user-centric personal financial management platform," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "As we continue to strengthen our competitive edges and drive up our business scale, we have developed sophisticated strategies for different business lines."
"For wealth management, we are further differentiating ourselves by upgrading our services and enriching our product offerings as well as enhancing our capabilities to serve customers with higher investable assets. As of June 30, 2021, total client assets reached RMB14.7 billion, representing an increase of 37% from last quarter. Average client asset per investor further increased by 17% quarter-over-quarter to approximately RMB100,000, and the number of investors who held more than two asset classes on our Yiren Wealth platform grew by 420% from prior year, reflecting a concrete improvement in our customers' overall LTV. "
"For our credit business, we are focusing on high-quality growth and continue to take a proactive approach to transition our target borrower segment into higher-credit quality borrowers, paving the way for the launch of increasingly diversified products. Meanwhile, to echo government's focus on supporting small and micro businesses, starting from the second half of this year, we will further expand our SME segment to better promote inclusive finance."
"In the second quarter, total revenue increased by 49% year-on-year to RMB1.1 billion, of which 25% came from our wealth management business. Driven by enhanced cost control and operating efficiencies, total net income in the second quarter grew by 10% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a healthy net income margin of 18%,"said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "On the balance sheet side, our cash position remains strong with RMB2.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, which provides us with sufficient resilience to continue exploring new initiatives and new opportunities, and to meet any new capital requirement that may come."
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB1,125.0 million (US$174.2 million), compared to RMB754.7 million in the same period last year. Revenue from wealth management business reached RMB286.8 million (US$44.4 million), representing a decrease of 11.0% from RMB322.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the spin-off of our legacy business. Revenue from credit business reached RMB838.2 million (US$129.8 million), representing an increase of 93.9% from RMB432.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in loan volume.
Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB436.9 million (US$67.7 million), compared to RMB508.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to internal restructuring to optimize operating efficiencies.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB182.7 million (US$28.3 million), compared to RMB165.2 million in the same period last year.
General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB127.7 million (US$19.8 million), compared to RMB172.6 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to enhancement of operational efficiency.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB93.4 million (US$14.5 million), compared to RMB168.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of product mix, improved asset quality post pandemic as well as further enhancement in the Company's risk management framework.
Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB55.3 million (US$8.6 million).
Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB200.1 million (US$31.0 million), as compared to a net loss of RMB232.2 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB295.4 million (US$45.8 million), compared to a loss of RMB269.4 million in the same period last year.
Basic income per ADS in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.4 (US$0.4), compared to a basic loss per ADS of RMB2.5 in the same period last year.
Diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB2.4 (US$0.4), compared to a diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.5 in the same period last year.
Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB213.0 million (US$33.0 million), compared to RMB64.7 million in the same period last year.
Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB208.5 million (US$32.3 million), compared to RMB186.7 million in the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was RMB2,192.5 million (US$339.6 million), compared to RMB2,362.3 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB3.1 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB224.3 million (US$34.7 million), compared to RMB234.6 million as of March 31, 2021.
Delinquency rates. As of June 30, 2021, the delinquency rates for loans facilitated that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.7% respectively, compared to 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.6% respectively as of March 31, 2021.
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of June 30, 2021, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans facilitated in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was 9.9%, 10.5% and 3.7% respectively, as compared to 10.0%, 9.7% and 2.2% respectively as of March 31, 2021.
|
[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Board Composition Change
Mr. Quan Zhou will resign from the board, having fulfilled his term as a board member since January 2015, effective August 19, 2021.
"On behalf of Yiren Digital's Board of Directors, I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Quan Zhou for his time, dedication and valuable contribution to the Company," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized asset allocation services and wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as utilizes online and offline channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Net revenue:
|
Loan facilitation services
|
171,084
|
542,132
|
551,373
|
85,397
|
529,625
|
1,093,505
|
169,362
|
Post-origination services
|
126,477
|
44,786
|
40,584
|
6,286
|
272,997
|
85,370
|
13,222
|
Account management services
|
300,720
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
713,886
|
-
|
-
|
Insurance brokerage services
|
19,545
|
159,704
|
151,801
|
23,511
|
19,545
|
311,505
|
48,246
|
Financing services
|
1,586
|
114,932
|
125,267
|
19,401
|
2,236
|
240,199
|
37,202
|
Others
|
135,277
|
238,409
|
256,010
|
39,651
|
240,060
|
494,419
|
76,576
|
Total net revenue
|
754,689
|
1,099,963
|
1,125,035
|
174,246
|
1,778,349
|
2,224,998
|
344,608
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
508,466
|
405,176
|
436,882
|
67,663
|
1,124,907
|
842,058
|
130,418
|
Origination,servicing and other operating
|
165,183
|
174,525
|
182,667
|
28,292
|
268,101
|
357,192
|
55,322
|
General and administrative
|
172,568
|
119,865
|
127,690
|
19,777
|
321,609
|
247,555
|
38,341
|
Allowance for contract assets, receivables
|
168,708
|
141,232
|
93,433
|
14,471
|
312,093
|
234,665
|
36,345
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
1,014,925
|
840,798
|
840,672
|
130,203
|
2,026,710
|
1,681,470
|
260,426
|
Other income/(expenses):
|
Interest income/(expense), net
|
16,950
|
(10,980)
|
(22,782)
|
(3,529)
|
42,066
|
(33,762)
|
(5,229)
|
Fair value adjustments related to
|
(32,957)
|
(27,720)
|
(20,916)
|
(3,239)
|
(58,977)
|
(48,636)
|
(7,533)
|
Others, net
|
(3,510)
|
5,122
|
14,674
|
2,273
|
8,674
|
19,796
|
3,066
|
Total other expenses
|
(19,517)
|
(33,578)
|
(29,024)
|
(4,495)
|
(8,237)
|
(62,602)
|
(9,696)
|
(Loss)/income before provision for income
|
(279,753)
|
225,587
|
255,339
|
39,548
|
(256,598)
|
480,926
|
74,486
|
Income tax (benefit)/expense
|
(47,558)
|
44,373
|
55,259
|
8,559
|
(43,622)
|
99,632
|
15,431
|
Net (loss)/income
|
(232,195)
|
181,214
|
200,080
|
30,989
|
(212,976)
|
381,294
|
59,055
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
185,613,735
|
167,966,603
|
167,974,463
|
167,974,463
|
185,607,348
|
167,970,515
|
167,970,515
|
Basic (loss)/income per share
|
(1.2510)
|
1.0789
|
1.1911
|
0.1845
|
(1.1475)
|
2.2700
|
0.3516
|
Basic (loss)/income per ADS
|
(2.5020)
|
2.1578
|
2.3822
|
0.3690
|
(2.2950)
|
4.5400
|
0.7032
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
185,613,735
|
169,147,563
|
169,173,603
|
169,173,603
|
185,607,348
|
169,160,565
|
169,160,565
|
Diluted (loss)/income per share
|
(1.2510)
|
1.0713
|
1.1827
|
0.1832
|
(1.1475)
|
2.2540
|
0.3491
|
Diluted (loss)/income per ADS
|
(2.5020)
|
2.1426
|
2.3654
|
0.3664
|
(2.2950)
|
4.5080
|
0.6982
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash
|
Net cash (used in)/generated from operating
|
(64,721)
|
(142,011)
|
(212,993)
|
(32,988)
|
497,999
|
(355,004)
|
(54,984)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(186,670)
|
(286,056)
|
(208,539)
|
(32,299)
|
(716,107)
|
(494,595)
|
(76,603)
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing
|
39,905
|
279,400
|
144,107
|
22,319
|
(25,732)
|
423,507
|
65,593
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
(86)
|
(118)
|
(278)
|
(43)
|
1,120
|
(396)
|
(61)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and
|
(211,572)
|
(148,785)
|
(277,703)
|
(43,011)
|
(242,720)
|
(426,488)
|
(66,055)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
|
3,237,994
|
2,707,148
|
2,558,363
|
396,240
|
3,269,142
|
2,707,148
|
419,284
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
|
3,026,422
|
2,558,363
|
2,280,660
|
353,229
|
3,026,422
|
2,280,660
|
353,229
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
As of
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,469,909
|
2,362,310
|
2,192,500
|
339,575
|
Restricted cash
|
237,239
|
196,053
|
88,160
|
13,654
|
Accounts receivable
|
122,742
|
148,114
|
228,554
|
35,399
|
Contract assets, net
|
750,174
|
917,995
|
1,063,470
|
164,711
|
Contract cost
|
65,529
|
62,061
|
44,684
|
6,921
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
278,591
|
215,099
|
213,942
|
33,135
|
Loans at fair value
|
192,156
|
175,664
|
112,931
|
17,491
|
Financing receivables
|
1,253,494
|
1,471,509
|
1,738,742
|
269,297
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
884,006
|
911,972
|
1,064,703
|
164,901
|
Held-to-maturity investments
|
3,286
|
3,137
|
2,233
|
346
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
175,515
|
234,587
|
224,336
|
34,745
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
147,193
|
134,351
|
123,491
|
19,126
|
Deferred tax assets
|
16,745
|
13,906
|
8,629
|
1,336
|
Right-of-use assets
|
105,674
|
98,467
|
93,783
|
14,525
|
Total assets
|
6,702,253
|
6,945,225
|
7,200,158
|
1,115,162
|
Accounts payable
|
9,903
|
12,923
|
64,469
|
9,985
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
970,309
|
769,744
|
498,053
|
77,138
|
Deferred revenue
|
50,899
|
44,408
|
21,137
|
3,274
|
Payable to investors at fair value
|
52,623
|
52,082
|
51,289
|
7,944
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
1,208,915
|
1,148,549
|
1,238,591
|
191,833
|
Secured borrowings
|
500,500
|
799,200
|
968,600
|
150,017
|
Refund liability
|
10,845
|
7,404
|
6,412
|
993
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
38,741
|
76,003
|
118,654
|
18,377
|
Lease liabilities
|
81,854
|
76,735
|
70,114
|
10,859
|
Total liabilities
|
2,924,589
|
2,987,048
|
3,037,319
|
470,420
|
Ordinary shares
|
121
|
121
|
122
|
19
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
5,058,176
|
5,058,884
|
5,065,177
|
784,496
|
Treasury stock
|
(40,147)
|
(40,147)
|
(40,147)
|
(6,218)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
17,108
|
16,648
|
16,139
|
2,500
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,257,594)
|
(1,077,329)
|
(878,452)
|
(136,055)
|
Total equity
|
3,777,664
|
3,958,177
|
4,162,839
|
644,742
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
6,702,253
|
6,945,225
|
7,200,158
|
1,115,162
|
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Operating Highlights
|
Amount of investment in current investment
|
2,186,210
|
5,823,057
|
5,343,601
|
827,618
|
4,349,523
|
11,166,657
|
1,729,495
|
Number of investors in current investment
|
30,392
|
110,072
|
120,091
|
120,091
|
30,142
|
203,472
|
203,472
|
Amount of loans facilitated under loan
|
1,522,646
|
4,930,287
|
5,252,859
|
813,564
|
2,263,914
|
10,183,146
|
1,577,168
|
Amount of loans facilitated
|
2,402,494
|
4,930,287
|
5,252,859
|
813,564
|
4,241,948
|
10,183,146
|
1,577,168
|
Number of borrowers
|
107,568
|
345,939
|
434,153
|
434,153
|
220,731
|
646,486
|
646,486
|
Remaining principal of performing loans
|
4,175,751
|
11,159,179
|
12,543,745
|
1,942,779
|
4,175,751
|
12,543,745
|
1,942,779
|
Segment Information
|
Wealth management:
|
Revenue
|
322,381
|
263,743
|
286,839
|
44,426
|
738,257
|
550,582
|
85,274
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
45,454
|
38,987
|
29,044
|
4,498
|
112,780
|
68,031
|
10,537
|
Origination,servicing and other operating
|
39,648
|
132,510
|
150,505
|
23,311
|
70,493
|
283,015
|
43,833
|
Consumer credit:
|
Revenue
|
432,308
|
836,220
|
838,196
|
129,820
|
1,040,092
|
1,674,416
|
259,334
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
463,012
|
366,189
|
407,838
|
63,165
|
1,012,127
|
774,027
|
119,881
|
Origination,servicing and other operating
|
125,535
|
42,015
|
32,162
|
4,981
|
197,608
|
74,177
|
11,489
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net (loss)/income
|
(232,195)
|
181,214
|
200,080
|
30,989
|
(212,976)
|
381,294
|
59,055
|
Interest (income)/expense, net
|
(16,950)
|
10,980
|
22,782
|
3,529
|
(42,066)
|
33,762
|
5,229
|
Income tax (benefit)/expense
|
(47,558)
|
44,373
|
55,259
|
8,559
|
(43,622)
|
99,632
|
15,431
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
24,368
|
15,151
|
12,170
|
1,885
|
51,539
|
27,321
|
4,232
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,954
|
(240)
|
5,090
|
788
|
7,495
|
4,850
|
751
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(269,381)
|
251,478
|
295,381
|
45,750
|
(239,630)
|
546,859
|
84,698
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
-35.7%
|
22.9%
|
26.3%
|
26.3%
|
-13.5%
|
24.6%
|
24.6%
|
Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)
|
15-29 days
|
30-59 days
|
60-89 days
|
All Loans
|
December 31, 2015
|
1.3%
|
1.9%
|
1.5%
|
December 31, 2016
|
0.6%
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
December 31, 2017
|
0.5%
|
0.8%
|
0.6%
|
December 31, 2018
|
1.0%
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|
December 31, 2019
|
0.8%
|
1.3%
|
1.0%
|
December 31, 2020
|
0.5%
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
March 31, 2021
|
0.5%
|
0.8%
|
0.6%
|
June 30, 2021
|
0.5%
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
Online Channels
|
December 31, 2015
|
0.4%
|
0.7%
|
0.5%
|
December 31, 2016
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
1.7%
|
December 31, 2017
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|
December 31, 2018
|
0.9%
|
1.7%
|
1.5%
|
December 31, 2019
|
1.0%
|
2.1%
|
1.6%
|
December 31, 2020
|
0.6%
|
1.0%
|
1.1%
|
March 31, 2021
|
0.5%
|
0.9%
|
0.7%
|
June 30, 2021
|
0.7%
|
0.9%
|
0.8%
|
Offline Channels
|
December 31, 2015
|
1.3%
|
2.0%
|
1.6%
|
December 31, 2016
|
0.6%
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
December 31, 2017
|
0.5%
|
0.9%
|
0.7%
|
December 31, 2018
|
1.1%
|
1.9%
|
1.8%
|
December 31, 2019
|
0.7%
|
0.9%
|
0.7%
|
December 31, 2020
|
0.4%
|
0.6%
|
0.4%
|
March 31, 2021
|
0.4%
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
June 30, 2021
|
0.4%
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
|
Loan
|
Amount of Loans
|
Accumulated M3+ Net
|
Total Net Charge-Off
|
(in RMB thousands)
|
(in RMB thousands)
|
2015
|
4,530,824
|
250,850
|
5.5%
|
2016
|
3,749,815
|
319,425
|
8.5%
|
2017
|
5,043,494
|
527,583
|
10.5%
|
2018
|
4,211,573
|
415,948
|
9.9%
|
2019
|
3,431,443
|
359,282
|
10.5%
|
2020
|
9,614,819
|
352,935
|
3.7%
|
2021Q1
|
4,930,287
|
23,045
|
0.5%
|
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
|
Loan
|
Month on Book
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
13
|
16
|
19
|
22
|
25
|
28
|
31
|
34
|
2015Q1
|
1.0%
|
1.9%
|
2.8%
|
3.7%
|
4.3%
|
4.8%
|
5.1%
|
5.3%
|
5.3%
|
5.3%
|
5.2%
|
2015Q2
|
1.1%
|
2.8%
|
4.2%
|
5.3%
|
6.2%
|
6.7%
|
7.0%
|
7.0%
|
6.9%
|
6.8%
|
6.8%
|
2015Q3
|
0.6%
|
2.2%
|
3.8%
|
5.0%
|
5.9%
|
6.5%
|
6.7%
|
6.8%
|
6.7%
|
6.7%
|
6.7%
|
2015Q4
|
1.0%
|
1.5%
|
2.2%
|
2.8%
|
3.1%
|
3.4%
|
3.7%
|
4.0%
|
4.2%
|
4.4%
|
4.4%
|
2016Q1
|
0.6%
|
0.9%
|
1.3%
|
1.7%
|
2.0%
|
2.2%
|
2.4%
|
2.7%
|
2.9%
|
3.0%
|
3.2%
|
2016Q2
|
0.6%
|
1.4%
|
2.3%
|
3.0%
|
3.6%
|
4.2%
|
4.8%
|
5.4%
|
5.8%
|
6.0%
|
6.2%
|
2016Q3
|
0.4%
|
1.7%
|
2.7%
|
4.1%
|
5.3%
|
6.5%
|
7.7%
|
8.6%
|
9.3%
|
9.3%
|
9.5%
|
2016Q4
|
0.3%
|
2.1%
|
3.8%
|
5.4%
|
7.2%
|
9.2%
|
10.4%
|
11.5%
|
12.4%
|
12.9%
|
13.3%
|
2017Q1
|
0.3%
|
1.6%
|
3.4%
|
5.3%
|
7.5%
|
8.9%
|
10.0%
|
10.9%
|
11.6%
|
12.1%
|
12.3%
|
2017Q2
|
4.1%
|
5.8%
|
7.9%
|
9.6%
|
11.3%
|
12.5%
|
13.2%
|
13.9%
|
14.6%
|
14.9%
|
15.1%
|
2017Q3
|
0.3%
|
1.6%
|
3.5%
|
4.9%
|
6.5%
|
7.6%
|
8.4%
|
8.9%
|
9.4%
|
9.9%
|
10.1%
|
2017Q4
|
0.2%
|
2.3%
|
5.1%
|
6.5%
|
7.9%
|
9.0%
|
9.7%
|
10.2%
|
10.7%
|
11.2%
|
10.6%
|
2018Q1
|
0.2%
|
2.9%
|
5.1%
|
6.8%
|
7.2%
|
7.9%
|
8.4%
|
8.7%
|
9.0%
|
8.6%
|
8.1%
|
2018Q2
|
0.7%
|
4.1%
|
7.1%
|
9.4%
|
11.2%
|
12.4%
|
13.4%
|
14.1%
|
14.3%
|
14.1%
|
14.1%
|
2018Q3
|
0.2%
|
2.8%
|
3.6%
|
4.5%
|
5.2%
|
6.4%
|
7.0%
|
7.0%
|
6.9%
|
7.0%
|
2018Q4
|
0.6%
|
2.2%
|
3.4%
|
5.2%
|
6.9%
|
9.0%
|
9.7%
|
9.9%
|
9.6%
|
2019Q1
|
0.0%
|
0.8%
|
2.0%
|
3.4%
|
5.3%
|
5.9%
|
6.3%
|
6.3%
|
2019Q2
|
0.1%
|
1.5%
|
4.5%
|
7.5%
|
8.8%
|
9.2%
|
9.9%
|
2019Q3
|
0.2%
|
2.9%
|
6.8%
|
9.0%
|
10.4%
|
12.0%
|
2019Q4
|
0.4%
|
3.1%
|
4.9%
|
6.3%
|
7.2%
|
2020Q1
|
0.6%
|
2.3%
|
4.1%
|
5.2%
|
2020Q2
|
0.5%
|
2.5%
|
4.2%
|
2020Q3
|
1.1%
|
3.3%
|
2020Q4
|
0.3%
