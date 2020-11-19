Yiren Digital to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 26, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after U.S. market closes on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 26, 2020 (or 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 27, 2020).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5509629

Please note the Conference ID number of 5509629.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 4, 2020:

International +61 2-8199-0299 U.S. +1 646-254-3697 Replay Access Code: 5509629

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.yirendai.com.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading fintech company in China, providing both credit and wealth management services. For its credit business, the Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yiren Digital deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For its wealth management business, the Company targets China's mass affluent population and strives to provide customized wealth management services, with a combination of long-term and short-term targets as well as different types of investments, ranging from cash and fixed-income assets, to funds and insurance. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.

