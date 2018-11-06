Yirendai Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yirendai" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.











For the Three Months Ended in RMB million 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 YoY Change Amount of Loans Facilitated 6,546.2 12,185.4 -46% Total Net Revenue 1,121.2 1,513.9 -26% Net Income 151.6 303.0 -50% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* 509.3 422.4 21% Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* 367.5 303.0 21%









* For the third quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income includes RMB 215.9

million adjustment on income earned from loans facilitated prior to 2018, if ASC 606 was not

adopted.

In the third quarter of 2018, Yirendai facilitated RMB 6,546.2 million (US$953.1 million) of loans to 96,402 qualified individual borrowers through its online marketplace; 32.2% of loan volume were generated by repeat borrowers who have successfully borrowed on Yirendai's platform before; 74.8% of the borrowers were acquired from online channels; 100% of the loan volume originated from online channels was facilitated through mobile.

In the third quarter of 2018, Yirendai facilitated 164,218 investors with total investment amount of RMB 11,412.6 million (US$1,661.7 million), 100% of which was facilitated through its online platform and 96% of which was facilitated through its mobile application.

In the third quarter of 2018, total net revenue was RMB 1,121.2 million (US$163.2 million), a decrease of 26% from prior year; net income was RMB 151.6 million (US$22.1 million), a decrease of 50% from prior year and adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 367.5 million (US$53.5 million), an increase of 21% from prior year.

"Despite a challenging industry environment during the quarter, we achieved solid performance," commented Ms. Yihan Fang, Chief Executive Officer of Yirendai. "We have seen continuously strong demand from investors on our platform, with our PICC insured loan products being sold out every day, reinforcing our leadership position. We remain confident about Yirendai's long-term prospects amid an uncertain industry environment."

"As the industry goes through the regulatory evaluation process, we maintain a prudent risk and growth policy," commented Mr. Dennis Cong, Chief Financial Officer of Yirendai. "We are currently awaiting regulators to begin on-site inspections at Yirendai and we are exceedingly confident of our ability to meet registration requirements. This quarter, one of our top priorities was cash and liquidity management, and with efforts made in product and funding diversification, we believe that we are in a solid cash and liquidity position, making us well-positioned to resume our growth and capture market opportunities as the industry consolidates."

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total amount of loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2018, was RMB 6,546.2 million (US$953.1 million), decreased by 46% from RMB 12,185.4 million in the same period last year as we proactively controlled our business growth. As of September 30, 2018, Yirendai had facilitated approximately RMB 104.2 billion (US$15.2 billion) in loan principal since its inception.

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 1,121.2 million (US$163.2 million), decreased by 26% from RMB 1,513.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease of total net revenue was mainly attributable to a decline in loan origination volume.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were RMB 451.0 million (US$65.7 million), compared to RMB 844.2 million in the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2018 accounted for 6.9% of amount of loans facilitated, remaining stable from 6.9% in the same period last year.

Origination and servicing costs in the third quarter of 2018 were RMB 155.0 million (US$22.6 million), compared to RMB 119.0 million in the same period last year. Origination and servicing costs in the third quarter of 2018 accounted for 2.4% of amount of loans facilitated, increased from 1.0% in the same period last year mainly due to increased collection efforts this quarter.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were RMB 167.3 million (US$24.4 million), compared to RMB 172.6 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2018 accounted for 14.9% of total net revenue, compared to 11.4% in the same period last year.

Provision expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were RMB 214.7 million (US$31.3 million), compared to RMB 163.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in provision expenses was mainly attributable to more conservative changes in future collectability estimates.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 34.2 million (US$5.0 million). Since the first quarter of 2017, Yi Ren Heng Ye Technology Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, enjoyed a favorable enterprise income tax rate of 12.5% as a software enterprise which qualification was confirmed by local tax bureau in the third quarter of 2016. This makes it eligible for an exemption of enterprise income tax for 2015 and 2016 and a favorable enterprise income tax rate of 12.5% for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 151.6 million (US$22.1 million), decreased by 50% from RMB 303.0 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 367.5 million (US$53.5 million), increased by 21% from RMB 303.0 million in the same period last year. For the third quarter of 2018, net income would be positively impacted by RMB 215.9 million if ASC 606 was not adopted, generated from loans facilitated prior to 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 509.3 million (US$74.2 million), increased by 21% from RMB 422.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin[1] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2018 was 45.4%, compared to 27.9% in the same period last year. For the third quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA includes RMB 287.9 million adjustment on pre-tax income earned from loans facilitated prior to 2018, if ASC 606 was not adopted.

[1] Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total net revenue.

Basic income per ADS in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 2.46 (US$0.36), decreased from RMB 5.00 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic income per ADS in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 5.97 (US$0.87). Adjusted basic income per ADS includes RMB 215.9 million adjustment on income earned from loans facilitated prior to 2018, if ASC 606 was not adopted.

Diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 2.43 (US$0.35), decreased from RMB 4.91 in the same period last year.

Adjusted diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 5.89 (US$0.86). Adjusted diluted income per ADS includes RMB 215.9 million adjustment on income earned from loans facilitated prior to 2018, if ASC 606 was not adopted.

Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB 138.2 million (US$20.1 million), compared to RMB 1,370.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents was RMB 806.9 million (US$117.5 million), compared to RMB 567.5 million as of June 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2018, balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB 319.6 million (US$46.5 million), compared to RMB 312.1 million as of June 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2018, balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB 833.8 million (US$121.4 million), compared to RMB 530.1 million as of June 30, 2018.

Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2018, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 1.1%, 1.8% and 1.5%, compared to 0.8%, 1.2% and 1.3%, as of June 30, 2018. The increase in delinquency rates was partially due to the slower loan volume growth as well as continuous movements in the Company's asset credit performance.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2018, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2015 was 10.3%, compared to 10.1% as of June 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2018, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2016 was 9.6%, compared to 8.7% as of June 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2018, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2017 was 8.5%, compared to 6.0% as of June 30, 2018.

Other Operating Metrics and Business Results

As of September 30, 2018 , remaining principal of performing loans totaled RMB 42.6 billion ( US$6.2 billion ), decreased by 7% from RMB 45.8 billion as of June 30, 2018 and increased by 24% from RMB 34.2 billion as of September 30, 2017 .

, remaining principal of performing loans totaled ( ), decreased by 7% from as of and increased by 24% from as of . In the third quarter of 2018, Grade I, II, III, IV and V loans represented 11.5%, 32.7%, 31.3%, 17.8% and 6.7% of the Company's product portfolio, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted basic income per ADS and adjusted diluted income per ADS as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB 6.8680 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 28, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yirendai's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yirendai's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yirendai's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yirendai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yirendai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading fintech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through an online platform that automates key aspects of its operations to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yirendai deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yirendai's online marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For more information, please visit ir.yirendai.com.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2018



September 30,

2017

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:



























Loan facilitation services 1,425,162

997,450

516,849

75,254



3,522,760

2,761,915

402,143 Post-origination services 49,951

61,673

79,665

11,600



124,652

194,743

28,355 Account management services -

401,960

441,146

64,232



-

1,204,227

175,339 Others 38,791

58,489

83,514

12,160



71,148

189,176

27,545 Total net revenue 1,513,904

1,519,572

1,121,174

163,246



3,718,560

4,350,061

633,382 Operating costs and expenses:



























Sales and marketing 844,165

793,750

450,986

65,665



1,931,425

2,026,462

295,059 Origination and servicing 119,036

147,031

154,953

22,562



270,967

444,724

64,753 General and administrative 172,643

333,406

167,288

24,358



371,755

837,974

122,011 Provision expenses -

163,029

214,695

31,260



-

494,348

71,978 Total operating costs and expenses 1,135,844

1,437,216

987,922

143,845



2,574,147

3,803,508

553,801 Interest income, net 33,250

20,753

7,856

1,144



84,797

56,135

8,173 Fair value adjustments related to

Consolidated ABFE (22,762)

142,603

44,627

6,498



(23,322)

191,693

27,911 Non-operating income, net 158

5

41

6



920

(406)

(59) Income before provision for income taxes 388,706

245,717

185,776

27,049



1,206,808

793,975

115,606 Income tax expense 85,732

41,054

34,163

4,974



283,837

158,795

23,121 Net income 302,974

204,663

151,613

22,075



922,971

635,180

92,485





























Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding, basic 121,249,448

121,429,290

123,042,879

123,042,879



120,167,235

121,951,944

121,951,944 Basic income per share 2.4988

1.6855

1.2322

0.1794



7.6807

5.2084

0.7584 Basic income per ADS 4.9976

3.3710

2.4644

0.3588



15.3614

10.4168

1.5168





























Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding, diluted 123,509,834

123,656,710

124,875,663

124,875,663



121,757,910

124,107,002

124,107,002 Diluted income per share 2.4530

1.6551

1.2141

0.1768



7.5804

5.1180

0.7452 Diluted income per ADS 4.9060

3.3102

2.4282

0.3536



15.1608

10.2360

1.4904





























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated

Cash Flow Data



























Net cash generated from/(used in)

operating activities 346,329

(1,370,147)

(138,204)

(20,123)



1,441,204

(1,846,078)

(268,794) Net cash provided by/ (used in)

investing activities 342,289

(491,870)

(82,268)

(11,978)



(181,099)

(956,329)

(139,244) Net cash (used in)/ provided by

financing activities (127,864)

197,184

(105,574)

(15,372)



(267,698)

46,434

6,761 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (14,885)

8,117

15,405

2,244



(25,127)

12,546

1,827 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 545,869

(1,656,716)

(310,641)

(45,229)



967,280

(2,743,427)

(399,450) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash, beginning of period 2,607,922

2,886,798

1,230,082

179,103



2,186,511

3,662,868

533,324 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash, end of period 3,153,791

1,230,082

919,441

133,874



3,153,791

919,441

133,874

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands)

As of

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 1,403,529

567,502

806,946

117,494 Restricted cash 1,750,262

662,580

112,495

16,380 Accounts receivable 24,050

6,856

6,616

962 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,136,993

1,228,150

1,180,650

171,906 Loans at fair value 558,178

1,659,310

1,335,584

194,465 Amounts due from related parties 176,867

119,616

121,864

17,744 Held-to-maturity investments 168,917

312,101

319,639

46,540 Available-for-sale investments 996,660

530,057

833,835

121,409 Property, equipment and software, net 81,515

96,769

96,640

14,071 Deferred tax assets 685,875

429,964

231,655

33,730 Contract assets, net -

2,552,900

2,250,185

327,633 Total assets 6,982,846

8,165,805

7,296,109

1,062,334 Accounts payable 22,634

36,657

33,170

4,830 Amounts due to related parties 22,740

54,954

102,844

14,974 Liabilities from quality assurance program and guarantee 2,392,794

12,152

6,470

942 Deferred revenue 194,646

-

-

- Payable to third-party credit assurance program -

1,241,859

353,040

51,404 Payable to investors at fair value 145,200

51,988

13,944

2,030 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,704,620

1,234,407

1,074,196

156,406 Deferred tax liabilities 4,545

658,156

561,370

81,737 Contract liabilities



294,680

376,905

54,879 Total liabilities 4,487,179

3,584,853

2,521,939

367,202 Ordinary shares 76

76

77

11 Additional paid-in capital 1,094,916

1,174,158

1,266,534

184,411 Treasury stock -

-

(254)

(37) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,330

9,005

18,360

2,673 Retained earnings 1,396,345

3,397,713

3,489,453

508,074 Total equity 2,495,667

4,580,952

4,774,170

695,132 Total liabilities and equity 6,982,846

8,165,805

7,296,109

1,062,334

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2018



September 30,

2017

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Amount of loans facilitated 12,185,367

11,736,216

6,546,167

953,141



27,967,538

30,239,102

4,402,898 Loans generated from online channels 6,972,156

7,608,411

4,147,761

603,926



14,833,895

18,696,514

2,722,265 Loans generated from offline channels 5,213,211

4,127,805

2,398,406

349,215



13,133,643

11,542,588

1,680,633 Number of borrowers 192,725

177,754

96,402

96,402



455,507

447,791

447,791 Borrowers from online channels 145,838

135,686

72,108

72,108



329,736

333,765

333,765 Borrowers from offline channels 46,887

42,068

24,294

24,294



125,771

114,026

114,026 Number of investors 214,967

202,380

164,218

164,218



455,251

430,293

430,293 Investors from online channels 214,967

202,380

164,218

164,218



455,251

430,293

430,293





























Reconciliation of Net Income



























Net income 302,974

204,663

151,613

22,075



922,971

635,180

92,485 Adjustments on net income generated from

loans pre-2018 (before adopting ASC606) -

235,877

215,920

31,438



-

701,219

102,099 Adjusted net income 302,974

440,540

367,533

53,513



922,971

1,336,399

194,584





























Reconciliation of EBITDA



























Net income 302,974

204,663

151,613

22,075



922,971

635,180

92,485 Adjustments on income before income

taxes, generated from loans pre-2018

(before adopting ASC606) -

314,503

287,892

41,918



-

934,958

136,133 Interest income, net -33,250

(20,753)

(7,856)

(1,144)



(84,797)

(56,135)

(8,173) Income tax expense 85,732

41,054

34,163

4,974



283,837

158,795

23,121 Depreciation and amortization 6,892

9,119

10,944

1,594



15,991

28,563

4,159 Share-based compensation 60,065

17,791

32,537

4,737



63,142

67,902

9,887 Adjusted EBITDA 422,413

566,377

509,293

74,154



1,201,144

1,769,263

257,612 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.9%

37.3%

45.4%

45.4%



32.3%

40.7%

40.7%

Operating Highlights (in thousands)

As of

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights













Remaining principal of performing loans 34,235,727

45,849,674

42,576,846

6,199,308 Remaining principal of performing loans covered by

quality assurance program and guarantee 33,622,142

148,523

124,811

18,173 Remaining principal of performing loans covered by

third-party credit assurance program -

42,149,174

38,960,185

5,672,712

Delinquency Rates



Delinquent for



15-29 days

30-59 days

60-89 days All Loans











December 31, 2014

0.3%

0.2%

0.2% December 31, 2015

0.4%

0.5%

0.4% December 31, 2016

0.4%

0.7%

0.6% December 31, 2017

0.8%

0.9%

0.7% March 31, 2018

0.8%

1.6%

1.3% June 30, 2018

0.8%

1.2%

1.3% September 30, 2018

1.1%

1.8%

1.5%













Online Channels











December 31, 2014

0.4%

0.3%

0.2% December 31, 2015

0.6%

0.8%

0.6% December 31, 2016

0.6%

1.0%

0.8% December 31, 2017

1.2%

1.2%

0.9% March 31, 2018

1.0%

2.2%

1.8% June 30, 2018

0.9%

1.5%

1.6% September 30, 2018

1.2%

2.2%

1.9%













Offline Channels











December 31, 2014

0.3%

0.2%

0.2% December 31, 2015

0.3%

0.4%

0.3% December 31, 2016

0.4%

0.6%

0.4% December 31, 2017

0.5%

0.7%

0.5% March 31, 2018

0.6%

1.1%

0.8% June 30, 2018

0.7%

1.0%

1.0% September 30, 2018

0.9%

1.3%

1.1%

Net Charge-Off Rate for Upgraded Risk Grid Loan issued

period

Customer

grade

Amount of loans facilitated

during the period

Accumulated M3+ Net Charge-Off

as of September 30, 2018

Total Net Charge-Off Rate

as of September 30, 2018







(in RMB thousands)

(in RMB thousands)



2014

I

-

-

-



II

1,921,372

84,573

4.4%



III

303,276

19,105

6.3%



IV

-

-

-



V

3,913

518

13.2%



Total

2,228,561

104,196

4.7% 2015

I

146,490

4,533

3.1%



II

1,614,354

98,803

6.1%



III

2,521,705

215,455

8.5%



IV

2,506,107

270,642

10.8%



V

2,768,957

392,692

14.2%



Total

9,557,613

982,126

10.3% 2016

I

497,220

17,223

3.5%



II

3,137,889

148,707

4.7%



III

3,763,081

245,613

6.5%



IV

5,183,233

436,959

8.4%



V

7,799,180

1,111,359

14.2%



Total

20,380,603

1,959,861

9.6% 2017

I

2,701,162

79,896

3.0%



II

9,079,647

549,698

6.1%



III

10,611,451

928,899

8.8%



IV

10,263,135

1,010,216

9.8%



V

8,750,663

969,227

11.1%



Total

41,406,058

3,537,937

8.5% Q1-Q3 2018

I

2,871,763

14,498

0.5%



II

8,326,827

91,292

1.1%



III

8,289,580

123,465

1.5%



IV

6,944,551

139,122

2.0%



V

3,806,381

95,347

2.5%



Total

30,239,102

463,723

1.5%



















M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate Loan issued

period

Month on Book



4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 2013Q1

1.9% 3.2% 3.1% 2.3% 2.0% 0.9% 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% 2013Q2

1.8% 3.6% 4.5% 5.9% 6.4% 7.4% 6.1% 7.0% 7.5% 7.5% 7.8% 2013Q3

0.5% 2.8% 4.2% 5.5% 6.1% 6.5% 7.1% 7.1% 7.0% 6.9% 6.9% 2013Q4

0.7% 3.4% 4.8% 6.2% 6.8% 7.5% 8.3% 8.3% 8.2% 8.5% 8.3% 2014Q1

1.0% 4.2% 6.1% 7.0% 8.4% 9.3% 9.8% 9.7% 9.9% 9.8% 9.5% 2014Q2

0.5% 1.8% 2.6% 3.8% 4.3% 4.6% 4.6% 4.7% 4.7% 4.7% 4.8% 2014Q3

0.2% 0.8% 2.0% 2.8% 3.3% 3.7% 4.0% 4.2% 4.2% 4.1% 4.1% 2014Q4

0.3% 1.5% 2.7% 3.5% 4.1% 4.6% 5.1% 5.2% 5.2% 5.3% 5.3% 2015Q1

0.6% 2.7% 4.4% 5.8% 7.1% 8.2% 9.1% 9.6% 9.9% 10.2% 10.3% 2015Q2

0.5% 2.1% 3.7% 5.3% 6.6% 7.7% 8.6% 9.2% 9.6% 9.8% 10.1% 2015Q3

0.2% 1.6% 3.4% 4.9% 6.4% 7.4% 8.1% 8.6% 9.1% 9.5% 9.8% 2015Q4

0.2% 1.6% 3.2% 4.9% 6.2% 7.2% 8.0% 8.7% 9.4% 10.0%

2016Q1

0.2% 1.3% 2.9% 4.3% 5.4% 6.4% 7.2% 8.1% 8.9%



2016Q2

0.2% 1.7% 3.4% 4.9% 6.1% 7.1% 8.3% 9.4%





2016Q3

0.1% 1.5% 3.2% 4.6% 6.0% 7.5% 9.0%







2016Q4

0.2% 1.5% 3.0% 4.6% 6.4% 8.2%









2017Q1

0.2% 1.4% 3.2% 5.4% 7.6%











2017Q2

0.3% 2.0% 4.7% 7.5%













2017Q3

0.4% 3.0% 6.5%















2017Q4

0.6% 4.2%

















2018Q1

0.5%





















SOURCE Yirendai Ltd.

