Yirendai to Hold 2018 Annual General Meeting on November 19, 2018

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yirendai" or the "Company"), a leading FinTech company in China, announced today that it will hold its 2018 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") at 10/F, Tower B, Gemdale Plaza, 91 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, the People's Republic of China on November 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Beijing Time. Holders of common shares of the Company whose names are on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on October 31, 2018 are entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Beneficial owners of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs to discuss Company affairs with management.

The notice of the AGM is available on the Company's website at http://ir.yirendai.com. Yirendai has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Yirendai's Form 20-F can be accessed on the above-mentioned Company website, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting Yirendai at ir@yirendai.com, or by writing to Yirendai at 10/F, Tower B, 91 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, the People's Republic of China, telephone: +86 10 5395-3680.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading FinTech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through an online platform that automates key aspects of its operations to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yirendai deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yirendai's online marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For more information, please visit ir.yirendai.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yirendai

Hui (Matthew) Li

Director of Investor Relations

Email: ir@yirendai.com

