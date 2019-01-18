Yisrayl Hawkins Proves There's Pagan Roots to Modern Day Easter Traditions in New Article

"There is nothing Righteous about Easter. This day is entirely pagan and is evil God worship at the highest level," Yisrayl said.

Yisrayl says that the world has been tricked into believing this day is something it is not. He says the evil plan has worked so well that children are trained from the earliest age to celebrate this day and to pass on the tradition and keep it going. He begs the reader to stop following the tradition blindly and start looking into its origins.

"Please take a minute out of your busy day to see where Easter started, how it started, what you are following and what you are teaching your children to celebrate," Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl adds that there is a free booklet on Easter that dives deep into the history and scriptural references to prove it is not Righteous. The booklet, called "An Easter Remembrance", can be found here .

Yisrayl says it's time the Scriptures are brought back into the schools and homes to start teaching children Righteousness instead of traditions. He says The House of Yahweh is willing to assist in that effort in whatever way they can.

"Getting the bible back in to schools and homes will make a tremendous difference. It's a start, a great start. What can we do to help make that a reality?" Yisrayl asks.

Yisrayl says the best way to gain a better understanding of these Guiding Laws is to watch their weekly Sabbath Service live streams every seventh day of the week at 9:00am CST on their website and Facebook live .

To read the article and get more details, go to www.yahwehsbranch.com

About Us: The House of Yahweh, fully recognized in 1983 as a non-profit organization in the United States of America, continues to this present day to fulfill its commissioned work of preaching and publishing the True Message of Salvation.

The House of Yahweh has correctly restored the Heavenly Father's Name and the Savior's True Name in the translation named in Scripture as The Book of Yahweh.

SOURCE The House of Yahweh

Related Links

http://www.yahweh.com

