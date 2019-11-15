Yisrayl Hawkins Says the Bible Holds Deep Secrets That He Will Reveal In New Article
Pastor at The House of Yahweh says the King James Version of the bible is not what most think it is, and he is ready to set the record straight in new post this week
Nov 15, 2019, 02:00 ET
ABILENE, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yisrayl Hawkins, Pastor and Overseer at The House of Yahweh in Abilene, Texas has published a new article this week that exposes secrets held about the popular King James Version of the bible, among others. Yisrayl says the most popular bible versions are very different from what most people think they are. He says the history of how these bibles were transcribed expose the deepest, darkest deception meant to deceive the masses and pull them away from scriptural truth.
Yisrayl adds that society needs to see the deception that has been subtly added into the KJV and other versions, in order to understand who is really being spiritually worshiped. Yisrayl uncovers the reason the deception was planned, how to spot it, and how to turn to the truth.
"If you want to receive blessings, you have to understand where those blessings come from, and that is what I'll share in this article," Yisrayl states.
Yisrayl continues by explaining how to get true scriptural knowledge and where to find the Holy Scriptures that have not been altered from the original. The article is a healthy eleven pages filled with scriptural and authoritative references to back his writings. Yisrayl has posted the article on his blog.
To read this post, go to http://yahwehsbranch.com.
