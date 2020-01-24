Yisrayl Hawkins Unveils Purpose for Mankind and Prophetic Timeline of Current Events in Latest Post

The letter uncovers biblical teachings that have been misunderstood, taught incorrectly and have outright deceived millions of people. Yisrayl says the instructions in the bible are clearly far different from what is being taught and practiced in mainstream religion, and he wants to expose the lies and reveal the truth.

"Bible Prophecy is very clear about the timeline and where we are in the present generation within that timeline. I'll teach you according to the Laws and the Prophets, not by my own interpretations as you see in mainstream religion today," Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl continues by encouraging the reader to compare their church's teachings with what is actually taught in the bible. Yisrayl offers comparative proof so the reader does not have to guess. He says start with the Names of the Creator and the Messiah to see startling truth come to light.

"Once you get past the Names, look at the day of week you have been taught to worship on. What does the bible say? The Seventh day of the week, NOT the first, and this is just the start of it," Yisrayl adds.

Yisrayl says the time to stop the mass deception is now and pleads with people to not waste any more time on false teachings that only lead them closer to Satan. He adds that he realizes this is a hard pill to swallow but the truth must be told no matter what is thought of him.

"My job is to preach the Message of the Kingdom to the world, whether you will listen or not is up to you. Look at how many people listened to Noah; don't let that be you. Read this letter and get on our mailing list, so you don't get caught in the flood," Yisrayl warns.

Yisrayl concludes the letter by showing what mankind is facing in this generation and how The House of Yahweh is the only answer to help you thrive during this time.

To read this post, go to http://yahwehsbranch.com .

About Us

The House of Yahweh, fully recognized in 1983 as a non-profit organization in the United States of America, continues to this present day to fulfill its commissioned work of preaching and publishing the True Message of Salvation.

The House of Yahweh has correctly restored the Heavenly Father's Name and the Savior's True Name in the translation named in Scripture as The Book of Yahweh.

SOURCE The House of Yahweh

Related Links

https://yahweh.com

