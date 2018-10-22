Yiwugo Becomes Title Sponsor for Yiwu International Half Marathon 2018

YIWU, China, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, the Yiwugo - Yiwu International Half Marathon 2018, sponsored by the Chinese Athletic Association, Sports Bureau of Zhejiang Province and the Yiwu Municipal Government, kicked off at Yiwu Meihu Stadium. Yiwugo, the official website of the largest commodity market in the world, became the title sponsor of the marathon event in Yiwu for the fourth time.

The theme of this year's event was "New Silk Road: Get Running". On the same day, the "Glory Cup" Yiwu-Madrid Mini Marathon was held in Madrid, Spain. Together with the marathon event in Yiwu, the mini marathon event, which was jointly sponsored by the Yiwu Municipal Government and the Madrid City Council, supported by the Chinese embassy in Spain, and organized by Yiwu-Spain Exchange Foundation and the Overseas Chinese Service Center in Madrid, marked the world's first two interactive marathon events being held on the same day in two cities. November 18 coincided with the fourth anniversary of the launch of the first "Yiwu-Xinjiang-Europe" train, with Yiwu as the starting point and Madrid as the final destination, connecting the two cities just as the name of the fourth marathon event (Yi-Ma) had suggested.

This year's event attracted marathon runners and enthusiasts from 40 countries and regions along the "Yiwu-Xinjiang-Europe" route, such as Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, and France, a number that stayed the same as previous years. In terms of the number of participants, this year's event exceeded the scale of last year, with the quota of 15,000 entries being fully filled, and even a "waiting list" for the half marathon event. The program of this year's event remained the same as the previous year, encompassing three events: half marathon, mini marathon and parent-child marathon.

To better support and participate in the Yiwu International Half Marathon, Yiwugo organized a "Yiwugo Matrix" made up of more than 160 people and a "Yiwugo Cheerleading Team" for the half marathon and mini marathon events. Whether on the track or by its side, Yiwugo was a highlight of the day. "Yiwugo pays tribute to the spirit of marathon as an 'inspirational journey of perseverance and personal triumph', which is aligned with Yiwugo's corporate spirit," said Wang Jianjun, CEO of Yiwugo, "This is also the reason why our company chose to support the marathon in Yiwu for four consecutive years."

Sticking to its mission of promoting the transformation and upgrade of Yiwu market as well as its positioning for in-depth online and offline integration for the past six years, Yiwugo has now developed into a professional B2B e-commerce platform for 53,000 merchants. Thanks to its efforts, the Internet ecosystem of Yiwu market has seen continuous improvement, and more and more buyers and merchants are taking Yiwugo as their first choice for purchasing small commodities and running e-commerce businesses.

SOURCE Yiwugo

Related Links

http://www.yiwugo.com/

