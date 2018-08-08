Yiwugo.com Took its Merchants to Attend SourceDirect at ASD

YIWU, China, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world, took its merchants to attend SourceDirect at ASD, a wholesale trade show, from July 29 to August 1, where the platform promoted its brand visibility among overseas buyers and provided a chance for its merchants to exchange with buyers face-to-face.

SourceDirect at ASD is a 50+ year old B2B trade show which represents one of the world's largest and best-established shows for consumer goods and gifts. SourceDirect at ASD annually attracts 45,000 buyers from 90+ countries, including Walmart, global toy store chain Toys "R" Us, International and TJX Companies, a leading off-price retailer in the U.S.

"At present, my customers from the United States are mostly Chinese Americans and Korean Americans, and I haven't approached truly local Americans. I guess many American guests will come to this show, which can help expose me to more local consumers," said Jin Yanzhen, who was from Junmei Household Products Co., Ltd., an exhibitor along with Yiwugo.com. Jin adopted a two-pronged scheme with respect to the exhibits by taking her best-sellers as well as both high-end and low-end offerings to the show to "test the water," in hopes of cracking the US market and increasing her brand visibility. Unlike Jin's tentative strategy, Lin Shengxiao, who is from Canton Refined Gift Manufacturer Co., Ltd., used quite a different approach. As he traded primarily with North American countries and clearly understood the requirements of local customers, Lin brought American style merchandise to the show, to dive deeper into the US market. In addition, Lin messaged his regular customers that he was participating in the exhibition. "Hopefully they can come and maybe they will place some orders," he said. To better serve his customers and guests, Lin adjusted the customer service hours to US time, thereby ensuring smooth communication with customers during the show.

Yiwugo.com identified participating in overseas shows as a marketing priority of its global strategy in 2018. Since the start of this year, Yiwugo.com, with a goal of expanding its brand visibility and offering its merchants more opportunities, has successively attended Moscow China Commodity Fair 2018 held in Russia, Import Goods Fair Korea 2018 in Korea, and SourceDirect at ASD, followed by upcoming exhibitions in the African country of Benin and other places.

