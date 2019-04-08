YiZhou and Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia Celebrated Coachella with Global Intuition and Remy Martin at Raspoutine in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday night, April 6th, Global Intuition and Remy Martin held an exclusive launch party for the Global Intuition's Coachella collection. The event was hosted Yi Zhou and Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, partner of the brand Global Intuition at Raspoutine club on Melrose Avenue with a tasting experience exclusively created by Remy Martin for happy few exclusive guests including Pierre Antoine Laduree, Remy Martin brand ambassador Herve Clermont, Fred Segal executives and Owners of Raspoutine Club.

YiZhou hosts Global Intuition x Remy Martin Coachella Party at Raspoutine Yi Zhou and Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia host Coachella Party with Global Intuition and Remy Martin with attendee Pierre Antoine Laduree

Find images of the event and attendees using this Link.

About Global Intuition

A minimal, soulful, luxury brand born in China with creative teams in Los Angeles and Shanghai. Inspired by social media, everyday life people, digital philosophy & quotes, science, meditation, cross cultural eventful moments & exchanges. Global Intuition comes in a moment of global culture and a real flat world without barriers and geographical connotation, for this reason the brand is a global brand with a global reach and global inspiration and production. The brand philosophy is about the immaterial aspect of fashion, clothing and trends come and go, but our essence stays the same and that s the most important and that s why the clothing is simple and pure. Global Intuition seeks to create complete looks for every lifestyle and promotes and the see now buy now biz model without fashion shows and most of all, a new seasonlessness aspect of fashion.

Global Intuition embraces all races, gender, genres unconditionally and equally. Global Intuition promotes science and research, mindfulness and mediation and philosophical aspect of life of all cultures. Coming Spring of 2019, Global Intuition will go global with the release of the Basic line debuting in late April 2019 globally.

About Coachella Line

Coming this spring, Global Intuition is also set to release the Coachella Line, which is a part of the Basic Line. The pieces draw vivid inspiration from the famous indie musical festival as well as the festival's widely-known attendees. Founder, Yi Zhou, says she and the design team aimed to create looks not only geared for music festivals, but also for casual nights out in the city and any other occasion.

All Photos are courtesy of Global Intuition.

Connect with Global Intuition at www.globalintuition.net and Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Press Office Elaine at 310-285-5337 Ext.5915, or email 212373@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Global Intuition

Related Links

http://www.globalintuition.net

