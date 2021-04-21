YMCA Flexes Power-Saving Muscles with Budderfly's Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service

We would have been doing this for 10 to 12 years to do what Budderfly did for us in a matter of 3 weeks. Tweet this

"For the capital investment, we would have been doing this for 10 to 12 years to do what Budderfly did for us in a matter of 3 weeks. It was a no-brainer for my committee because we had nothing to lose. Budderfly came up with the capital investment, it was just a huge benefit to have the money put upfront for us to make a difference in our facility, make a difference for our members, and most importantly—get the energy savings on the HVAC equipment so it was not running at full capacity all the time," said Chad Knight CEO, YMCA of Southwest Kansas.

Budderfly's Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service upgrades include:

Retrofitting recessed fixtures.

Retrofitting surface mount fluorescent fixtures.

Replacing high-bay fixtures with new, high-efficiency LED fixtures.

Installing NexRev Variable Frequency Drives on 6 HVAC units.

Installing HVAC chips in 7 units to regulate performance and extend the units' lifecycle.

Budderfly's energy solution for the YMCA of Southwest Kansas might seem too good to be true. However, the company is able to finance and deliver all these benefits (and to create their own profits) through the ability to generate large energy savings. The solutions implemented by Budderfly reduce the YMCA's energy consumption by approximately 30%. A portion of the money saved goes back to the YMCA in the form of facility improvements, 24/7/365 management, maintenance services, and long-term contracted savings.

"Many organizations lack the upfront capital to invest in energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC upgrades, but desperately want to improve their customers' experience and carbon footprint," said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. "We are proud that our Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service is helping the Southwest Kansas YMCA make their interior environment more comfortable and welcoming for members and guests while also saving money and the planet."

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy consumption conservation through its unique EnergyCloud™ Energy Efficiency as a Service model. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency upgrades such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, variable frequency drives, refrigeration controls, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more—that span more than 20 savings categories.

Budderfly creates networks of patented IoT devices that meter and report on all elements of energy use. Together these optimize energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly's ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building's energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyInc.

Budderfly

