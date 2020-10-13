YMCA of Greater Houston Extends Partnership with Daxko to Power New Phase of Community Impact

HOUSTON and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Greater Houston, a community leader in youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility for over 130 years, announced last week its plans to extend their partnership with Daxko for five more years in order to power its new phase of innovation and impact. Daxko's leading Mission Acceleration Suite fuels YMCAs in serving their ever-changing communities through powerful and intuitive technology. With a shared commitment to building healthy, strong, and equitable communities, the YMCA of Greater Houston and Daxko partnership will accelerate and amplify The Movement's future impact.

"We are humbled by the opportunity to serve a world-class organization like the YMCA of Greater Houston," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "Our communities are evolving, and we're thrilled to help the YMCA of Greater Houston power their next phase of innovation in order to expand their impact and thrive in this ever-changing world."

"Daxko's initial commitment to analyze, understand, and innovate our operations showed us their ability and passion for serving our community," says Stephen Ives, YMCA of Greater Houston's CEO. "When the pandemic hit our community, the value of partnering with Daxko became clear through their immediate resolve and drive to take action. We knew Daxko's core values and innovative solutions would be key to helping power our vision for the future."

To learn more about Daxko's Mission Acceleration Suite, visit daxko.com/suite.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140 countries, nearly 16,000 facilities, and over 17 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

SOURCE Daxko

Related Links

http://www.daxko.com

