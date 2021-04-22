YMCA of the Rockies Awarded National Sustainability Grant

"Sustainability is an important global topic and we are making efforts to not only reduce our carbon footprint but to educate our staff and guests on ways we can all live more sustainable lifestyles," said Trueman Hoffmeister, general manager, Snow Mountain Ranch. "We are honored to have the support of the YMCA of the USA to achieve our goal of becoming a more sustainable operation."

YMCA of the Rockies submitted for the grant through a youth-led team of employees and was one of 35 climate action projects across 20 countries to be recognized by the World YMCA at the Youth-Led Solutions Summit: Climate Action in the fall of 2020.

New initiatives include:

That's a Wrap on Plastic Wrap

YMCA of the Rockies has historically used significant amounts of single-use plastics, such as plastic wrap, in the housekeeping departments. This grant allows the team to cover up front costs of purchasing reusable storage options for towels and linens and replace the current "bundle system" which involved wrapping towels and linens in plastic wrap. Additionally, the funding allows for the purchase of necessary equipment to help housekeeping staff transport the larger, heaver reusable bundles of linens and change the cleaning process at both centers to use more long-term storage options such bags, totes, and tubs.

Snow Mountain Ranch Solar Farm

Snow Mountain Ranch, in partnership with Mountain Parks Electric, will install a solar array project on the Snow Mountain Ranch property this year. The project will consist of 850 solar panels generating 250 kW of solar energy, designed to track the sun and create energy from both sides to increase productivity. The solar farm will be seeded with native grass mix and include a seven-foot fence to protect it from wildlife.

Estes Park Center Electric Vehicle Chargers

Estes Park Center will offer guests and staff an electric vehicle charging station in a central location that will charge up to two electric vehicles at a time. Projections show that by 2030, over 3.5 million electric vehicles will be on the road, making up more than 20% of annual vehicle sales in the US. As electric vehicles become more popular, Estes Park Center plans to give guests and staff more charging options. This project is the start of a larger goal of increasing the number of charging stations on property and giving cabin donors the option of installing electric charging stations at individual cabins.

