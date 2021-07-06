YMM Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Full Truck Alliance - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 22, 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $19 a share, raising nearly $1.6 billion in new capital.

Then on July 5, 2021, FTA reported: "that pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office ("CRO") of the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA's Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps. In order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period."

Following this news, on July 6, 2021, in pre-market trading, FTA stock was trading down over 15%, well below the $19 IPO price.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

