Yo-Yo Ma And Kathryn Stott Release "You'll Never Walk Alone" To Support Musicians In Need

"As alienating and isolating as life has felt this past year, the day will come when communities can join together once more: in celebration, in grief, in hope, in music," said Ma. "The refrain 'Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart, and you'll never walk alone' is truly an anthem for this time."

"When Yo-Yo and I got together a few months ago," said Stott, "we were determined to find a way to help support our colleagues in what is essentially the bleakest of times for the musical profession. 'You'll Never Walk Alone' has always been such an iconic song, but during the pandemic has taken on even greater significance."

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott's most recent collaboration, Songs of Comfort and Hope, was released by Sony in December. Songs of Comfort and Hope finds its origins in the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown in the United States, when Ma began sharing recorded-at-home videos of short performances using the hashtag #SongsofComfort. Throughout the spring and summer, Ma's #SongsofComfort grew from a self-shot video of Antonín Dvořák's "Goin' Home" into a worldwide effort that has reached tens of millions of people. Songs of Comfort and Hope marked the next chapter in this effort with 21 new recordings, spanning modern arrangements of traditional folk tunes, canonical pop songs, jazz standards, and mainstays from the western classical repertoire.

Founded in 1914, Musicians Foundation has been supporting professional musicians and their families during times of need, crisis, and transition for more than a century. Performers, educators, and composers across all genres throughout the United States can apply for grants to help pay essential bills, such medical and dental treatments, rent and mortgage, and utilities. Following the March 2020 closures and cancellations of venues, studios, and festivals nationwide, Musicians Foundation established its CV19 Emergency Relief Aid Grant Program. During this time, eligible musician-applicants can receive modest, one-time grants up to $200 to help put food on the table or cover other essentials. Since then, the Foundation has sent nearly 1,500 emergency grants to musicians in almost every state in the country. Musicians Foundation plans to support thousands of more musicians during and beyond this difficult time, as the impact of Coronavirus will undoubtedly be felt for years. Donations directly support those in need who have dedicated their lives to playing, teaching, and writing music.

Help Musicians is an independent charity with an extraordinary history. For 100 years, it has provided a broad spectrum of help, support, and opportunities to make a meaningful difference to the lives of professional musicians. For the tens of thousands of freelance musicians across the UK who make their income from performing live, the impact of Coronavirus and resulting lockdowns has been devastating. In 2020, Help Musicians' Coronavirus Hardship Funding reached more than 19,000 music creators struggling to make ends meet. However, with no clear return to live music or end to social distancing, this support is still needed at scale as musicians continue to be unable to earn a living.

