Yoga Icon Wai Lana Releases 'Lay Me Down' Music Video for Yoga Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Wai Lana has released an inspiring new music video in celebration of International Yoga Day called Lay Me Down . Anyone who watches Wai Lana's music videos will recognize that her songs have much more depth than most modern music. Wai Lana has the unique ability to bring ancient yoga wisdom to life through captivating music and lyrics set to stunning, dramatic video.

Wai Lana

Regarding her motivation behind the song, Wai Lana explained, "I was very sad when I read about how some supermarkets have recently replaced their salad bars with sales of liquor and candy. The increased demand for alcohol during the pandemic points to how much stress and anxiety people are experiencing. Unfortunately, drinking alcohol only offers a temporary numbing effect—and when it wears off, the pain comes right back."

Wai Lana continued, "You may not have considered this, but sleep is not just a time for our body to rest. It's also a time for our mind to rest. When we go to sleep each night, we should be able to abandon our anxiety and fear and just relax. That's one of the reasons I wrote this prayer into a song—to help people have a way to release stress before they go to sleep, and to help them be able to go deep within themselves and discover a place where they can be free from fear."

Wai Lana concluded, "So we may pray for more material gain, or we may pray for ourselves or others, we may pray for a better world, or better health—or, as in Lay Me Down, we can pray for the real solution to our problem: to find actual fulfillment within ourselves."

The release of Lay Me Down follows Wai Lana's five previous Yoga Day releases, Namaste, Alive Forever, Oh My Sweet Lord, Colors, and Beyond Time & Space, all of which are available on her new album, Songs for the Soul. Describing her new album, Wai Lana said, "I decided to call my new album Songs for the Soul because it speaks to the need each of us has deep within ourselves for real purpose, meaning, and happiness in our lives."

Wai Lana is credited with helping pioneer the modern day yoga movement. Her TV series Wai Lana Yoga is the longest-running fitness series in the history of public television, featuring spectacular scenic locations as backdrops to her clear and careful instruction.

