Yoga Mat Global Market to Reach $14.36 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2022, By Material, By Distribution Channel, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global yoga mat market is expected to grow from $10.76 billion in 2021 to $11.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The market is expected to grow to $14.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.



The main types of materials used to manufacture yoga mats includes natural rubber, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, thermoplastic elastomer, others. Polyurethanes are polymeric polymers formed by the reaction of diisocyanates (TDI and MDI) with polyols. The yoga mats are widely available for customers through various channels such as e- commerce, supermarket and hypermarket, specialty store and are used by yoga & fitness clubs, household, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the yoga mat market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing popularity of yoga is expected to drive the growth of the yoga mat market in the forecast period. The surge in the practice of yoga across the globe is generating higher demand for specialized equipment and accessories such as yoga mats. According to the US Yoga Population Statistics, about 55 million American people practiced yoga in 2021, with 72% of the female practitioners. Moreover, Americans spend approximately $16 billion on yoga equipment, classes, clothing, and accessories. Therefore, the rise in the popularity of yoga is boosting the demand for the yoga mat market.



The fluctuation in raw material prices is acted as a restraint for the yoga mat market in the historic period. The raw materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), and polyurethane (PU) used to manufacture yoga mats are some polymers which are derived from oil. The volatility in oil prices impacts the costs of these raw materials directly. For instance, As of November 2021, the average yearly price of Brent crude oil in 2021 had risen to $70.4 per barrel. This is over $30 greater than the annual average in 2020 . The high oil prices increased cost of manufacturing for yoga mats and thus acted as a restraint for the yoga mat market.



The launch of eco-friendly products is a key trend in the yoga mat market. Major companies are focusing on manufacturing eco-friendly mats to attract more customers and survive in the competitive business environment. For instance, in August 2021, Organic Apoteke, a UK-based company launched an eco-travel yoga mat. The eco-travel yoga mat is biodegradable, odor-resistant, and antimicrobial. It has a wet grip surface which helps to maintain balance while practicing yoga.



In December 2021, Thrasio, a USA-based consumer products company announced the acquisition of Maximo Fitness for $200 million. With the acquisition of Maximo Fitness, Thrasio plans to expand the consumer products portfolio of the company in the UK. Maximo Fitness is a UK-based company that is into manufacturing, designing, and supplying gym and lifestyle products including exercise mat/yoga mats.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Material: Natural Rubber; Polyvinyl Chloride; Polyurethane; Thermoplastic Elastomer; Other Materials

2) By Distribution Channel: E- Commerce; Supermarket and Hypermarket; Specality Store

3) By End User: Yoga & Fitness clubs; Household; Other End Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Yoga Mat Market Characteristics



3. Yoga Mat Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Yoga Mat



5. Yoga Mat Market Size And Growth



6. Yoga Mat Market Segmentation

7. Yoga Mat Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Market



9. China Yoga Mat Market



10. India Yoga Mat Market



11. Japan Yoga Mat Market



12. Australia Yoga Mat Market



13. Indonesia Yoga Mat Market



14. South Korea Yoga Mat Market

15. Western Europe Yoga Mat Market



16. UK Yoga Mat Market



17. Germany Yoga Mat Market



18. France Yoga Mat Market



19. Eastern Europe Yoga Mat Market



20. Russia Yoga Mat Market



21. North America Yoga Mat Market



22. USA Yoga Mat Market



23. South America Yoga Mat Market



24. Brazil Yoga Mat Market



25. Middle East Yoga Mat Market



26. Africa Yoga Mat Market



27. Yoga Mat Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Yoga Mat Market



29. Yoga Mat Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Jade Yoga

Manduka LLC

Hugger Mugger Yoga Products

Liforme Ltd.

Barefoot Yoga Co.

Fabrication Enterprises Inc.

Accessory Arcade

Ningbo Mylon Rubber & Plastic Co. Ltd.

Winboss International Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Sanfan Sports Products Co. Ltd.

Hefei Bodyup Sports Co. Ltd.

