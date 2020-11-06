Yogibo Introduces a New Spin on Family Game Night

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's small, round and packed with 1,000 hours of fun for all ages? Jogoball! Powered by Yogibo, the company behind lifestyle furniture and accessories that provide the ultimate comfort and relaxation filled with many sensory and health benefits, Jogoball is a new product line for the company, combining the best of classic play and technology to create unique and fun gameplay that's new every time you play. The first product in the Jogoball line is available today and can be purchased on Jogoball.com, Yogibo.com and Amazon.com for $119.

A screen-free tech toy/gaming console, Jogoball is filled with over 1,000 hours of content included out of the box so no two games are ever the same. The ball is the console and the silicon sleeve encapsulates the content/series of games. Throw it, shake it, tap it, spin it, punch with it and twist the Jogoball to enjoy hours of fun. A silicon sleeve – the adorable blue Hugibo – protects it from little hands and hardwood floors alike.

Jogoball uses an exclusive six-axis motion detection technology and smart audio technology that pairs with a free companion app (iOS/Android). If you throw it, Jogoball detects a throw. Shake it, and Jogoball detects it! Twist it, and Jogoball knows it's getting twisted!

"During a time where so many of us are staring at screens all day, Jogoball offers a chance to take a break and have fun while keeping your brain happy and healthy," said Eyal Lely, CEO of Yogibo. "The proprietary technology provides a unique experience allowing players to challenge themselves or pair up with family and friends for a next generation party game experience. We have received early feedback – and experienced with our own families – that players across a wide ranges of ages enjoy the content and we are thrilled to be bringing that enjoyment to more families today."

Jogoball offers fifteen games that are both unique and familiar across four different categories including mind (like different trivia games), active (such as endurance workouts), music (use Jogoball like an instrument to make music) and social games (like ice breakers). It's endless fun with "True or False", "Guess Who?", "Escape Academy", "Ice Breaker" or "Beat Beat" – to name a few.

Best suited for ages 8 and up, Jogoball is available for $119. Additional character sleeves are sold separately ($29), each with their own unique content, including skill-based learning such foreign languages and choose your own adventures.

Free updates and new content will available for Jogoball on an ongoing basis. For more information on Jogoball, visit Jogoball.com.

About Yogibo

Yogibo LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality lounge furniture and lifestyle accessories and gifts. The company was founded in 2009 in Nashua, NH and opened their first concept store in the Natick Mall (Natick, MA) in 2010. The company's expanding retail footprint now includes more than 120 stores worldwide. Yogibo products are also a household name in the sensory community, with the company having built sensory rooms using their products all over the United States, including NBA and NFL arenas and airports. Yogibo's family-friendly product lines include indoor and outdoor bean bags, pillows, home décor furniture, rugs, and numerous comfort and décor accessories. For additional information visit www.Yogibo.com.

