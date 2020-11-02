IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland is giving its fans another reason to be thankful this holiday season with the relaunch of Plant-Based Salted Chocolate Soufflé available at participating locations starting today throughout December, while supplies last. During a season filled with traditional sweet treats, Yogurtland is delighted to bring back a delicious plant-based option for all to enjoy.

Yogurtland Welcomes Back Plant-Based Salted Chocolate Soufflé

After receiving such a phenomenal response back in January and selling out in less than two weeks, Plant-Based Salted Chocolate Soufflé is ready to make a splash once again at Yogurtland stores across the nation. Taking the decadence of a chocolate soufflé mixed with a touch of salt and a 100% vegan recipe, Plant-based Salted Chocolate Soufflé is making a comeback. This popular flavor is crafted with real coconut milk bringing a rich and smooth texture to complement the toppings of your choice. Customers are encouraged to order in-store or through delivery from the comfort of their homes from participating locations on DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and Grubhub.

"We are so excited to announce the return of our fan-favorite plant-based flavor during World Vegan month," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "Offering a wide range of options for our audience to enjoy is something we are proud as a brand. Yogurtland will continue exploring and innovating with new plant-based options in the coming year."

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the leading frozen yogurt chain, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime sweet treat for the whole family. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through catering or third party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 280 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

