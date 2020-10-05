Yogurtland's Fall Line Up Debuts Cold Brew Coffee Flavor

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is in full swing and Yogurtland has crafted the perfect flavor for fans to satisfy their sweet cravings throughout the season. Starting today, Yogurtland introduces the new Cold Brew Coffee Light Ice Cream** available for a limited time only.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland's newest swirl on the block, Cold Brew Coffee Light Ice Cream**, is a boldly uplifting treat combining the dark and rich elements of a morning cup of joe with a hint of creamy sweetness to fuel anyone's afternoon or weekend adventures. Additionally, Yogurtland's returning Dulce De Leche flavor pairs perfectly with the new Cold Brew Light Ice Cream for a swirl combination that tastes like an iced caramel latte. Both flavors will be available at participating locations while supplies last and can be ordered through third party delivery partners.

"We're delighted to bring uplifting treats to our October menu with the introduction of Cold Brew Coffee Light Ice Cream and fall favorite Dulce de Leche," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "We used real ingredients like cold brew coffee and caramel to create these delicious flavors for our fans to enjoy."

**Fat Content has been reduced from 10g per 100g to 4.8g per 100g as compared to our Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream.

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the leading frozen yogurt chain, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime sweet treat for the whole family. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through catering or third party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 280 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Saldarriaga

646-661-1594

[email protected]

SOURCE Yogurtland

