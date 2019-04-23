YOHO! Group and Dazed Media join forces to launch Dazed China

LONDON and SHANGHAI, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YOHO! Group, China's largest streetwear platform has signed an agreement with Dazed Media, the UK's independent powerhouse to launch Dazed China. This landmark partnership and Dazed Media's overseas expansion has been facilitated by C Ventures, a venture capital fund that has backed both YOHO! and Dazed Media. Adrian Cheng, Founder of C Ventures will be Chairman of Dazed China.

Launching in August 2019, Dazed China will comprise a bi-monthly print magazine and online platforms that will redefine global youth culture, curating stories that will bridge the East and West across fashion, art, music and film.

Published by Dazed Media, Dazed magazine champions youth fashion and culture to its monthly audience of over 7 million tastemakers across its bi-monthly print magazine, online platform, social channels and events. With YOHO!'s audience of 35 million and reputation as the authority on streetwear culture in China, Dazed China is expected to reach the next generation quickly and effectively, empowering them through creativity and fulfilling their demands for diversity and personalization.

Launched in 2005, YOHO! has been instrumental in cultivating China's high-end streetwear culture, using its one-of-a-kind business model to celebrate youth culture across its media, retail and lifestyle products.

Building on the Dazed brand's editorial and creative values, Dazed China will also leverage YOHO!'s powerful multimedia content matrix and operational experience to explore and create new models in commercial distribution, e-commerce, new media products and events.

The agreement was signed between Liang Chao, Founder of YOHO! and Jefferson Hack, Co-Founder and CEO of Dazed Media.

About Dazed Media

Dazed Media is an independent media group renowned for producing award winning stories across its industry leading print, digital and video brands. The company's portfolio includes some of the world's most influential media brands including AnOther, Another Man, Dazed, Dazed Beauty, Hunger and NOWNESS. The company's newest division, Dazed Studio creates innovative brand campaigns across the luxury and lifestyle sectors. Based in London and formed in 1991 its founders are Jefferson Hack and Rankin Waddell.

About YOHO! Group

YOHO! is one of the most influential streetwear platforms in China. Founded in 2005, YOHO! has been instrumental in cultivating streetwear culture in China and around the world. YOHO! is devoted in building a streetwear ecosystem through its omni-channel business layout across the country, and has initiated a one-of-a-kind business model encompassing media, retail and lifestyle. Through its innovative content and expansive reach, YOHO! has become the leading trend-setter for streetwear in China, resonating with the country's millennial and generation Z consumers.

About C Ventures

C Ventures is a global venture capital fund bridging the West and the East, curating a global cultural ecosystem targeting Millennials and the Generation Z with a focus on disruptive businesses in technology, lifestyle and media. Recent investments include Moda Operandi, Bandier, Day Day Cook, Skybound Digital, Threads, Beautycon, Finery, Dazed Media, Yoho! and Aibee.

