YOHOOD 2018 Global Fashion Carnival brings fashion icons and labels to Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YOHO! Group, the leading fashion e-commerce platform, has wrapped up its sixth "YOHOOD 2018 Global Fashion Carnival" that took place in Shanghai from August 31 to September 2. Widely recognized as an annual gathering of the fashion world, the carnival this year was themed as "Renew The Rules" with two sections "The World" and "Rising China," and has brought together well-known fashion brands to present their latest items. In addition to the fashion culture forum and the mars fashion fair that were popular at previous carnivals, YOHOOD this year has organized more activities, such as a dance and skateboard competitions.

To upgrade and polish the core look of the carnival, fashion artist Ron English designed the main visual elements for YOHOOD and presented a range of merchandize. Additionally, with distinguished fashion brands, restaurants and bars promoting alongside the carnival, YOHO! has made the event an important annual gathering of the fashion world -- dubbing the event the "YOHOOD WEEKEND."

The carnival has also attracted a strong lineup of well-established fashion labels, such as uniform experiment, PLACES+FACES, F.A.M.T, IRENISGOOD, X KARLA, GEO, M+RC NOIR among others. Some brands have also brought over the products to debut at the carnival, while some presented crossover series that are available for a limited period.

The event has welcomed celebrity brand owners to show their latest designs. Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, Singaporean singer JJ Lin, Hong Kong actor Sam Lee, and Taiwanese singer Show Lo all brought the fashion products from their own brands, which are respectively Madness, SMG, Subcrew, and STAGE.

The cooperation of YOHOOD and the famous American artiest Ron English has also drawn attention. In addition to taking charge of the main visuals of the carnival, Ron English has created twelve new paintings for YOHOOD that were exhibited at the event. Among the artworks, "Popaganda Last Fat Breakfast" highlights the classic American cereals with inspirations from Da Vinci's Last Supper. To bring the visitors a more vivid artistic experience, the artist has also created impromptu graffiti during the three-day carnival.

By bringing together over 100 fashion brands and organizing relevant activities, YOHOOD has attracted visitors from different industries and circles while encouraging a new lifestyle that merges arts, life and fashion. YOHOOD hopes to promote an idea of self awareness where individuals embrace their own fashion attitude, choose their own fashion culture, and form their own "fashion sphere."

Taking place for six consecutive years, YOHOOD has led the fashion-sensitive young people to create their new fashion style with the courage to abandon existing perspectives and to "renew the rules."

About YOHO! Group

Established in 2005, YOHO! Group has become one of the most influential fashion culture platforms in China. It aggregates business of media, retailing and events to promote the lifestyle of LIVE IN, STAY COOL among others. YOHO! provides the most cutting-edge fashion information, products and services to advocate an international, young and explorative state of mind.

SOURCE YOHO!