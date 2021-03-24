Yokogawa Appoints New Leadership in North America

McMillen brings deep experience in industrial automation, control, and digital transformation to further develop Yokogawa's 60-year old North American business. For many years, Yokogawa's pioneering spirit has harnessed advances in hardware and software to deliver a brighter future. This future is under-pinned by a commitment placing equal focus on our planet, people, and profit. In North America, Yokogawa's "innovate forward" philosophy anticipates and solves tomorrow's challenges through an expansive industrial automation and digitalization portfolio consisting of state-of-the-art measurement, control and optimization products and services.

"The energy transition is challenging the relevance of many industries, and driving many businesses to re-evaluate their strategies in alignment with the direction of society and emerging technologies," comments McMillen. "Yokogawa is committed to supporting a much needed transition across all forms of energy production, to a more sustainable landscape, and enabling a higher quality of life for our present and future societies."

Since 2016, McMillen served as vice president of System Sales for North America. He received his B.B.A in Management & Accounting from Marshall University.

To learn more about Yokogawa and its sustainability goals, please visit: https://www.yokogawa.com/us/about/sustainability/

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa Corporation of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation. We partner and co-innovate with the North American energy and chemical industries to achieve optimum operability and competitiveness. With a 60-year track record in North America delivering leading-edge measurement, control and information solutions, the business is headquartered in Houston, TX and is supported by other domestic manufacturing and service locations across the U.S, Canada and Mexico. Our expansive portfolio of state-of-the-art manufacturing, engineering and service solutions address current demands of clients' operations while our innovate-forward philosophy anticipates and solves tomorrow's challenges.

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa Electric Corporation engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries.

For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com

Contact:

Cari Hensley

[email protected]

SOURCE Yokogawa Corporation of America

Related Links

https://www.yokogawa.com

