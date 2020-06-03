Yokogawa driving a step change in fired asset management for enhanced top-line and bottom-line performance across North American process industries

HOUSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 10th anniversary of the release of CombustionONE, Yokogawa announces the addition of a transformational component to the CombustionONE solution to deliver a step change in holistic, site-wide fired asset operation. The original solution comprised integrated measurement and control functionality for improved safety, reliability and efficiency. The acquisition of KBC Advanced Technologies has enabled Yokogawa to integrate new process and utilities digital twin technology for holistic, site-wide fired heater portfolio management and optimization, delivering enhanced top- and bottom-line results.

Fired asset operation and maintenance can be a major determinant of explosion and fire risk, particularly during plant startups and shutdowns. Yet many fired assets do not meet industry standards (such as NFPA 87) with existing instrumentation and controls, thereby exposing them as an incident risk. Furthermore, fired assets have a direct impact on site-wide steam, fuel and power balances. They are major drivers of plant profitability through fuel usage efficiency, production capacity, yield management, as well as emissions performance.

The incorporation of KBC's site-wide process and utilities digital twin technology enables the CombustionONE solution to optimize operation of sites' fired asset portfolios to improve overall site-wide economic performance. All while addressing industry safety standards. CombustionONE is now able to safely optimize fired asset operations based on site-wide constraints and objectives, instead of constraints and objectives of individual fired assets themselves.

"CombustionONE perfects how operators manage their fired assets and combustion processes; it keeps fired assets at the peak of their safe operating envelopes to maximize safety, profitability, and environmental concerns," explains Kevin McMillen, vice president for Yokogawa Corporation of America. "Leveraging our unmatched combustion experience with Tunable Diode Laser Spectroscopy and digital twin technology, CombustionONE brings together the best of Yokogawa in measurement, control, optimization, and lifecycle maintenance and support."

About CombustionONE

A solution in the OpreX Asset Operations and Optimization portfolio, CombustionONE addresses the inadequacies of conventional fired asset management as outlined in API RP 556 "Instrumentation, Control, and Protective Systems for Gas Fired Assets." The solution is designed to improve safety, decrease fouling and coking, enhance yields, minimize trips, and increase asset and catalyst life spans. In numerous cases, CombustionONE has delivered proven results in fuel efficiency, CO 2 emissions reductions, excess O 2 reductions and financial payback. CombustionONE is a collaborative engineering analysis of the fired asset and the resolution of performance issues by the strategic application of hardware, software, and turnkey project services in the form of Tunable Diode Laser Spectroscopy (TDLS) analyzers, dedicated control and safety systems, as well as digital twin technology.

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries, generating US$3.7 billion in sales in FY2019. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

About Yokogawa Corporation of America

Yokogawa Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation. We partner and co-innovate with the North American energy and chemical industries to achieve optimum operability and competitiveness. With a 60-year track record in North America delivering leading-edge measurement, control and information solutions, the business is headquartered in Houston, TX and is supported by other domestic manufacturing and service locations across the U.S, Canada and Mexico. Our expansive portfolio of state-of-the-art manufacturing, engineering and service solutions address current demands of clients' operations while our innovate-forward philosophy anticipates and solves tomorrow's challenges. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com/us

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

