Yokogawa Opens Registration for Y NOW 2021 Virtual Event Focused on Autonomous Operations

HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa announces registration is now open for Y NOW 2021: Realizing Autonomous Operations, a free, live, global virtual symposium that will provide opportunities to interact with the world's top process industry leaders as they present proven best practices and strategies. Over November 2–4, 2021, participants will learn how corporate leaders have successfully planned, managed, and implemented digital transformations in their organizations. Yokogawa research shows that by 2030 a majority of companies in the process industry expect to implement autonomous operations. Y NOW 2021 will feature the latest technology to help customers join this global shift, whether they are a one site operation or have multiple, complex sites in different locations.

Autonomous operations have learning and adaptive capabilities that enable them to respond to dynamics without human operator interaction. They can rapidly adapt to market disruptions and deliver improved safety, higher reliability, increased efficiency, reduced costs, and expedited time-to-market. As the industry emerges from major disruption, companies must leverage their newly found resilience and accelerate digital transformations to create highly agile operations.

The event will specifically focus on agility, autonomy, and sustainability in five key areas of interest: supply chain management, asset performance management, energy and production management, operational risk management, and new technology deployment, including advanced data analytics, Cloud, Edge, and IIoT. Presentation topics will range from single unit solutions making small steps on the journey towards autonomy up to major undertakings that display real-life experience in highly complex integrations, and which represent significant steps forward in the industry.

"Autonomous operations are the ultimate destination in the digital transformation journey," stated Shuji Mori, Yokogawa senior vice president and chief executive for North America, South America, Europe, Russia and CIS. "From the beginning of their journeys, we have supported clients who are now running advanced operations. We look forward to sharing our expertise and reimagining with customers how they can scale and accelerate industrial autonomy in their operations to help enable a sustainable future."

To register for the virtual event or to obtain further information, please visit www.ynowlive.com

