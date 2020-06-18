Yokogawa releases IIoT predictive asset management solution in North America for improved data-driven maintenance strategies to reduce downtime and enhance safety

Oil and gas facilities lose up to 10 percent of annual production every year as a result of unplanned downtime, according to a 2016 study by ARC Advisory Group. Nearly 30% of senior executives, engineering, operations, and maintenance managers surveyed by ARC reported between 3-5% lost production every year from unscheduled downtime. The cost of equipment failure significantly impacts return on capital employed (ROCE) performance through lost revenues, high operating and maintenance costs (OPEX) and unnecessary capital cost (CAPEX) for remedial work, modifications and upgrades. More predictive and prescriptive asset management strategies are required to exploit the benefits of applying data and analytics to maintenance.

The Sushi Sensor, with LoRaWAN® (Long Range Wide Area Network) communication technology and advanced analytics from GA10 software, enables the digital transformation of rotating equipment asset management. Approved by testing and standards agency, FM Approvals, for operation in hazardous areas, the Sushi Sensor is a compact wireless device providing online vibration and surface temperature measurement in machines and process equipment. Via LoRaWAN®, a low power, wide area network with up to ten times the range of other IoT wireless networks, the Sushi Sensor efficiently communicates digitized measurements to Yokogawa's advanced AI analytics environment. The solution involves easy installation/setup, excellent environmental resistance and monitoring versatility via on-premise servers or the Cloud.

"Our co-innovation with asset owners and operators at over 40 sites across various industries resulted in development of the Sushi Sensor and AI solution," comments Tom Quinlan, vice president of Yokogawa Corporation of America. "We are delighted to deliver an easy to implement, low-cost, rugged IIoT solution featuring long-distance wireless communication but with low power consumption to extend battery life."

Further information on Yokogawa's Sushi Sensor and AI solution can be found at https://bit.ly/3gaTOle or via a local Yokogawa authorized representative. Contact Yokogawa Corporation of America today to purchase a Sushi Sensor starter kit and begin digital transformation of your vibration monitoring program.

About Yokogawa Corporation of America

Yokogawa Corporation of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation. We partner and co-innovate with the North American energy and chemical industries to achieve optimum operability and competitiveness. With a 60-year track record in North America delivering leading-edge measurement, control and information solutions, the business is headquartered in Houston, TX and is supported by other domestic manufacturing and service locations across the U.S, Canada and Mexico. Our expansive portfolio of state-of-the-art manufacturing, engineering and service solutions address current demands of clients' operations while our innovate-forward philosophy anticipates and solves tomorrow's challenges. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com/us

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 114 companies spanning 62 countries, generating US$3.7 billion in sales in FY2019. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

Media Contact: Duncan Micklem, [email protected]

SOURCE Yokogawa Corporation of America

