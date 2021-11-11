Yokogawa's Virtual Event on Achieving Industrial Autonomous Operations Now On-Demand

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa's Y NOW 2021- Achieving Autonomous Operations virtual event is now available on-demand. Over two thousand industry leaders attended the live event containing 52 sessions conducted by 74 global thought leaders who have successfully planned, managed, and implemented digital transformations leading to autonomous operations. Speakers from Air Liquide, BASF, C3 AI, Evonik, Fluence Analytics, Frost & Sullivan, Microsoft, Raizen, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Williams, and many more companies presented.

Thought leaders tackled issues as diverse as improving manufacturing efficiency and contributing to the sustainability of the planet. The opening keynote by Yokogawa's director and senior vice president, Dr. Yu Dai, outlined the company's vision for autonomous operations and smart manufacturing, and detailed Yokogawa's sustainable development goals for the year 2050: achieving net-zero emissions, ensuring well-being, and transitioning to a circular economy. According to Dr. Dai, "Yokogawa's vision is to bring about a symbiosis between industry and society in which they function autonomously, yet in a coordinated manner."

The on-demand sessions include such key topics as successfully navigating artificial intelligence projects and re-thinking cybersecurity in terms of a risk to manage rather than a problem to solve. According to Tom Finan of Willis Tower Watson, "Executives are quickly lost when confronted with cyber-technical terminology. They want to think in terms of business impact and know what is mission-critical. They do understand risk and can allocate resources to manage it."

In the keynote session, "Futurecasting the Path to Autonomy," Ram Ramasamy, vice president of Frost & Sullivan stated, "the future is flexible, open, and secure." He detailed an autonomy roadmap, business KPIs, and an application-centered autonomy architecture. As a major head start for manufacturers who are pursuing initiatives such as advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0, Francisco Betti, head of advanced manufacturing and production at the World Economic Forum outlined a business strategy with priorities, benchmarking initiatives, and KPIs that track industry leaders.

Citing a Yokogawa survey of 500 companies that showed the majority are planning to implement autonomous operations by the year 2030, Tom Fiske, Yokogawa principle technology strategist stated, "Industrial autonomy is inevitable and will penetrate all operations areas. Companies are saying that they need autonomy sooner rather than later." Naveen Kashyap, vice president of digital innovation and services added, "Bogged down by the limitations of existing systems, users cannot visualize the ideal, end-to-end state of the value chain. The organization can overcome this 'tech debt' when people realize that technology is not the driver but, rather, an enabler of new business processes."

All Y NOW 2021 sessions are now available, on-demand. For more information and to access the downloads, please visit https://www.ynowlive.com/.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

CONTACT: Cari Hensley, [email protected]



SOURCE Yokogawa Corporation of America

Related Links

https://www.yokogawa.com/us/

