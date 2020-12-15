Yolo Investments Firm Makes First Portfolio Exit With 5.8x ROI

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming venture capital firm Yolo Investments (formerly known as Vereeni Investments) exited its investment in Estonia-based online gaming and sports betting operator Coolbet for an impressive 5.8x return. The acquisition of Coolbet by GAN Limited marks the first start-to-exit investment in Yolo's portfolio.

General Partner and Founder of Yolo Investments Tim Heath said:

"This is a very significant milestone for all of us at Yolo. It makes us especially proud to have been the early investors for Coolbet, back when we started Vereeni Investments in 2017."

The funds will be used to reinvest in Yolo's growing investment portfolio, which spans 46 investments across four funds focused on fintech, gaming and live casino, as well as other related products and services.

Tim continued:

"We wish all the best for Coolbet as it takes things to new heights with GAN, and look forward to achieving similar results with the rest of our portfolio, of which many are increasing significantly in valuation."

About Yolo Investments

Yolo Investments is a venture capital, focused on seed- and A-stage investment opportunities across gaming and fintech. Based in Estonia, Yolo's mission is to invest in outstanding people with bright ideas, who are focused on innovating and disrupting the norm in all manner of tech startups.

Founded in 2017 by Tim Heath as Vereeni Investments, Yolo has created a thriving ecosystem with ventures across a variety of industries, including fintech, gambling, media, software development, crypto and blockchain-related companies.

Learn more about Yolo Investments - https://yolo.io

