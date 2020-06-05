Yolyanko William's new book "Graphikasana: The Hatha Yoga Sketches" is an enlightening read on the fundamentals of yoga that provide deeper meditation and self-composure

Author William provides in-depth teachings about yoga to uplift the practitioner's perception of the philosophy and practice of its foundation: "The generous amount of asanas that Yolyanko William has rendered in these series of drawings demonstrates that, symbolically speaking, the physical body can be lost in an immense sea of visual energy. This imagery of voluptuous lines and simplified figural sketches goes beyond the mere intention to give a didactic account of the practice of yoga. It only takes a few glimpses of these images to perceive the innumerable amount of physical and psychological benefits that these yoga postures offer. In the words of the ancient Yogi Pantajali, the word asana is defined as a firm posture of the body which shows relaxation at the same time. In this group of practical and mystical graphics, the serene quality that allows the body to be prepared for meditation is perceived in the confident and gestural line of the artist."

Published by Page Publishing, Yolyanko William's educational book also features visuals that effectively supplement the explanations for better navigation of the book and the internalizing of its intent and purpose.

Readers who wish to experience this efficacious work can purchase "Graphikasana: Hatha Yoga" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

