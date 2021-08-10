Yonge-Dundas Square is Offering Use of Five Advertorial Screens for Free

"We are ecstatic to be able to accept upcoming bookings and to offer the complimentary use of the screens for those events," a Yonge-Dundas Square representative stated. "We are sure our clients will be thrilled as well."

Known to be the busiest intersection in Canada, the Yonge and Dundas vicinity boasts digital advertorial screens and billboards that are owned by various organizations. The setting, similar to New York's Time Square, allows clients to use the screens to display their choice of digital messages or graphics. The five screens that are owned by Yonge-Dundas Square will be the ones clients can access at no charge.

"We are offering the complimentary screens as a gesture to help our clients recover some of the costs they've incurred due to the virus," explained a Yonge-Dundas Square spokesperson. "We are excited to help."

In a normal year, Yonge-Dundas Square is the site for many high-profile events including NXNE, Pride, Ribfest, and many other outdoor food and music festivals. To find out more about booking an event, visit the Yonge-Dundas Square website at www.ydsquare.ca .

About Yonge-Dundas Square:

YDS is a unique focal point of the downtown Toronto community. The Square is designated for use as a public open space and as an event venue that can accommodate events of various sizes. You'll discover a wide range of activities on the Square: community celebrations, theatrical events, concerts, receptions, promotions – events that appeal to residents and tourists alike and provide a showcase for local businesses. YDS Board of Management is an agency of the City of Toronto. www.ydsquare.ca

