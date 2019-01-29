York Traditions Bank Board Announces Retirements Of Two Charter Board Members

YORK, Pa., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- York Traditions Bank (OTC Pink: YRKB), headquartered at 226 Pauline Drive in York Township, has announced the retirements of Paul V. Kilker and Timothy J. Kinsley from its Board of Directors effective at its April 15, 2019 annual meeting. Kilker and Kinsley are two of the six original independent community board directors. They are the first charter board members to retire in York Traditions Bank's seventeen-year history.

Paul Kilker is owner and president of GGS Information Services, a global technology company based in York. He is board vice chair and has served as chair of the audit committee since the bank's inception. "Paul has led with impeccable integrity, an inquisitive nature, a fair and collaborative approach, and a passion to do what's right," states Michael Kochenour, York Traditions Bank Founder & Chairman. "His astute business savvy and knowledge of the tech industry has helped the bank manage potential risks and emerging threats, and stay apprised of current and upcoming technology trends. Paul believes that maintaining a strong culture is fundamental to success, and he has 'walked the talk' by taking every opportunity to engage associates and recognize them with positive feedback."

Kilker reflects, "It has been very gratifying to watch the organization evolve from its start-up phase to the impact it is making today. I'm very proud of what the bank has contributed to the community and it's been a privilege to help the bank grow. I will continue to be an incredible advocate for York Traditions Bank."

Tim Kinsley is president of Kinsley Properties and vice president of Kinsley Construction headquartered in York. Serving the area's commercial real estate and development needs puts him at the pulse of the local economy across diverse industries. "Tim's insights and market intelligence have been instrumental in crafting our successful approach to small- and medium-size business," President & CEO Eugene Draganosky notes. "The second generation of a highly-respected family organization, he has offered valuable perspectives on the bank's succession planning. Tim has a drive for performance excellence and accountability, and this mindset has helped us build a strong foundation for future growth."

Kinsley adds, "I've been involved in countless construction projects over the years. Helping to build a bank in my own hometown has been one of the most satisfying endeavors I've ever been a part of. I look forward to seeing all that York Traditions Bank will accomplish as they grow into the next decade and beyond."

As part of the bank's strategic succession plan, Eric Menzer and Kevin Schreiber joined the board in October 2018. Both Menzer and Schreiber bring many of Kilker and Kinsley's same qualities to the group. They each offer tremendous economic development experience and connections, strengthening the bank's efforts to continuously evaluate and meet the needs of the business community and its workforce.

"We wish Mr. Kilker and Mr. Kinsley the very best as they focus on their own business and family goals and aspirations," said Draganosky. "York Traditions Bank is fortunate to have benefitted from their wisdom and hard work, and we thank them for being an integral part of the establishment and growth of York's truly homegrown community bank over the past 17 years."

