YORK VRF Showed in Times Square

As a world-famous HVAC Supplier, YORK VRF provides refrigerant products in three fields--industrial, commercial and household markets. It has been implemented in many well-known landmark buildings, such as the Empire State Building, Sydney Opera House, Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal. Equipped with aesthetic design, great performance and reliable quality, the products of YORK have obtained the reliance from users all around the world, especially in the household market.

In terms of the product design, the 192mm indoor unit with hidden installation method can save ceiling and internal space. With regular edges and firm structure, the outdoor unit saves 15% floor space. It's convenient for both installation and overhauling.

YORK VRF is also designed with industry-leading technology to properly balance the internal temperature, bringing the modern family a comfortable experience: The high-performance EVI improves the energy efficiency; Integrated Multi-motor and Multi-threading DC Inverter Driving Technology improve the control accuracy and reaction velocity; the Smooth-Drive Controlling System optimizes somatosensory comfort; the Submarine Noise Reduction technology and the bionic noise reduction design of the fan housing effectively abate abnormal noises caused by air exhaust.

For the purpose of ensuring product safety and stable operation, YORK has also created the unique VRF HALT LAB (PLC acceleration laboratory). In the laboratory, the products are tested with many simulated limiting cases including rainfall, high temperature and humidity, freezing rain, snow, and wind. In addition, the products also have to pass many normal tests, such as constant temperature experiment, drop test, simulation transportation, noise experiment, and a performance test to guarantee stable performance. The comprehensive check on the functionality, software logic, maximum system reliability, will also be carried out.

Featuring a history of more than 140 years, YORK Air Conditioning continuously conveys quality products and service to the world-wide market. Showing on the screen of Times Square demonstrates its strength and influence to all corners of the World.

