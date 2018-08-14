Yosemite Valley and Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias are Open for Business

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, conditions in California's High Sierra region around Yosemite National Park have allowed Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias to reopen to visitors with vastly improved air quality.

Visit California President & CEO Caroline Beteta today issued the following statement regarding wildfires in the vicinity of Yosemite National Park:

"Today's reopening of Yosemite Valley is immensely encouraging – both for the thousands of travelers with plans to visit the area this summer and the communities that rely on visitors to fuel their economies.

"Yosemite is one of California's most iconic experiences for residents and visitors alike, and now is the time to visit.

"Though other wildfires continue to burn in some remote areas of the state, California is safe to travel to and travelers can access information about all Golden State destinations at VisitCalifornia.com."

The links below have the most up to date information:

Road conditions and closures: https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/conditions.htm



CalFire: http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents



Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau: https://www.yosemite.com/



Visit Tuolumne County, https://www.visittuolumne.com/travel-alert

SOURCE Visit California

Related Links

https://www.visitcalifornia.com/

