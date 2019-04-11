Yoshinoya Arrives in City Heights – One of Multiple New Stores in the Greater San Diego Area

The new store located at 5322 El Cajon Blvd seeks to be the go-to dining destination for the local community. The location will be open from 9:00 AM to 12:00 AM daily, offering Yoshinoya's iconic menu items such as Original Beef, Teriyaki Chicken, Habanero Chicken, Grilled Tilapia and Sweet Chili Shrimp – all served with its award-winning steamed rice or noodles. The brand-new store located at the corner of Centre City Parkway and W Washington Ave will also feature new menu items including grilled Japanese Yakisoba Noodles, Orange Chicken and grilled Steak & Peppers.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese cuisine, Yoshinoya aspires to do more than serve great food. From its inception, the brand has been designed to nourish its local communities, satisfying more than just a need for flavorful, quick meals.

"We really want to have a neighborhood location where people can eat fresh, flavorful meals many times a week, that doesn't break the bank," said Mario Garcia, Director of Operations. "The feeling of this restaurant is tied to the vibe of this neighborhood – refreshed, revitalized and bursting with energy."

About Yoshinoya:

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl© that started it all in 1899. Yoshinoya has more than 100+ restaurants in California with plans for expansion through additional company restaurants. For more information, visit http://www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com

SOURCE Yoshinoya America

Related Links

http://www.yoshinoyaamerica.com

