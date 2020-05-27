Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Introduces New Grilled BBQ Beef for a Limited Time

Following its wildly successful test, the brand is kicking off barbeque season by rolling out the product nationwide. "Our guests in Los Angeles, San Diego and Visalia loved this modern twist on a traditional rice bowl. Based on its incredible popularity, we knew we had to fast-track it, making it available to everyone," said Angella Green, Yoshinoya's Marketing Director. "Whether paired with a side of steamed veggies or finished off with a slice of our legendary cheesecake, this summer, leave the grilling to us."

Guests can enjoy Grilled BBQ Beef with the base selection of their choice, either the brand's award-winning steamed white or brown rice, or its Not So Fried rice, which features grilled red bell peppers, green onions, sweet corn and edamame mixed together in a savory sauce that's cooked, but never fried. A regular Grilled BBQ Beef bowl starts at $6.59, and guests can Bundle It, by adding a drink and side for just $2.99 more.*

Yoshinoya offers carryout, drive-thru and contactless delivery through third party partners at most of its more than 100 locations across the West Coast.

*Price and participation may vary by location

About Yoshinoya

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com.

