Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Ups its Digital Game, Launching Company's Premier Loyalty Program, Mobile App & Delivery Platform Integrations

Focusing on guest convenience, speed of service and safety, the company fast-tracked its digital growth under the leadership of its new Chief Marketing Officer, Kim Freer. "In the current climate, it was particularly pressing to speed up the development of our online ordering platforms and give guests additional ways to order ahead for takeout, or have their favorites delivered straight to their doorstep with just a few taps," said Freer. "Building on the recent brand refresh, including a new ordering process that allows customization and the integration of digital menu boards, we're methodically focused on upping Yoshinoya's digital game in 2020."

Yoshinoya Rewards, created in partnership with Punchh and Olo, gives guests access to exclusive deals and allows them to earn points on every purchase, which can be redeemed for free food. Guests are rewarded with five points for every $1 spent. To start earning points, guests can download the Yoshinoya App or sign-up online.

In celebration of its mobile app launch for iOS and Android devices, Yoshinoya is also hooking up its fans with a free regular bowl with the purchase of a drink when they download the app.

Lastly, expanding on its drive-thru and takeout options, Yoshinoya is now also available for on-demand delivery. Partnering with DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats, guests can seamlessly order for delivery through Yoshinoya's app, website or these partners. Additionally, fans can even order through the brand's Instagram page, by simply clicking the "Order Food" button. With safety as a top priority, guests can request contactless delivery and will receive their food in tamper-evident packaging.



"It's of the utmost importance that we continue to innovate, providing real time solutions to best serve our guests safely," said Freer.



Kim Freer Announcement

Tapping Kim Freer's expertise in digital marketing, new product development and reaching the Gen Z guest, she took the helm as Chief Marketing Officer at Yoshinoya America in March 2020. Previously, Freer was the VP, Brand Marketing for the $400 million fast casual concept, Blaze Pizza and guided the local restaurant marketing efforts of 2,800 stores for the largest QSR chain, Subway restaurants.



About Yoshinoya

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit the company's website.



About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.



About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in on-demand food delivery. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com.



About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 400,000 restaurants in more than 6,000 cities across 45 countries and six continents who make meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.



About Punchh

Punchh is the leading customer loyalty and engagement platform for restaurant, retail, and convenience store brands. Punchh creates consistent, modern loyalty experiences to help physical retailers understand their customers and use real data insights to serve them best. Punchh, powered through artificial intelligence, builds meaningful relationships and dramatically increases lifetime customer value through data driven one-to-one customer engagement. Nearly 200 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (YUM), Denny's (DENN), and TGI Friday's, rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. The company is based in Silicon Valley, California with a second US office in Austin, TX and global offices across Canada, India, and Singapore.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 300 brands, such as Applebee's (DIN), Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili's (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny's (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo's Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®

