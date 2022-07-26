Yosi Health to Host “Reducing Physician and Staff Burnout” Webinar

July 28th Webinar Will Offer Medical Practices Simple Tools and Techniques for Reducing Staff Burnout While Improving the Patient Experience

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today that the company's Vice President of Client Services, Doug Ciarelli, will host a live video seminar on combatting medical staff burnout on July 28th from noon to 1 pm ET.

"Reducing Physician and Stuff Burnout May Be Easier Than You Think" will give practice management candid insights into the causes behind employee burnout and ways they can ameliorate the effects, improve employee retention rates, and ultimately create a better patient journey.

Several recent studies indicate the healthcare industry has lost about 20% of its workforce over the past two years, including 30% of nurses, many of whom are aging out of the system and not being matched by new recruits. The problem is so widespread that, late in May 2022, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a sobering advisory sounding the alarm about the impact of healthcare worker burnout, calling it a "threat to the nation's healthcare infrastructure."

"Staff burnout is significantly impacting medical practices nationwide" said Doug Ciarelli, the webinar's host who has decades of experience analyzing the evolution of engaging patients and its impact on healthcare delivery models. "However, it doesn't have to be that way. There are a number of tools and techniques administrators can deploy to significantly reduce staff burnout, improve engagement, and re-ignite their passion for healthcare. We'll review the available options during this informative presentation."

The webinar is being hosted in conjunction with Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc., as part of its MicroMD® Industry Insights webinar series.

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health .

