Yotpo Acquires SMSBump To Expand The Most Powerful Ecommerce Marketing Platform For Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo has announced its acquisition of SMSBump , the most complete SMS marketing solution designed for eCommerce brands, it was announced by Omri Cohen, COO & Cofounder, Yotpo.

With this acquisition, Yotpo is the only eCommerce marketing platform to provide integrated solutions for reviews, visual UGC, loyalty, referrals, and SMS in one place, giving brands the unique ability to engage customers with smarter, cohesive, and higher-converting experiences across channels. The single-platform approach meets brands' growing desire to manage their direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketing activities more efficiently and effectively.

Reid Sheldon, Head of Global Digital Marketing, Volcom , said, "This multi-product, single-platform approach to eCommerce marketing is exactly why Yotpo is the ideal partner for Volcom. We need to meet consumers where they are, and at every touchpoint engage and inspire. Yotpo is developing the scalable infrastructure that will help us improve and accelerate our ability to tackle these challenges and drive higher ROI across efforts."

"This is a huge win for brands looking for ways to create truly exceptional commerce experiences for their customers, and further solidifies Yotpo as a must-have technology platform for eCommerce after the Shopifys of the world," said Cohen. "We deeply respect SMSBump, whose team shares the same DNA for speed and innovation as Yotpo, and a disruptive vision that propelled their SMS marketing solution to the top of their category."

Trusted by 28000+ eCommerce businesses, SMSBump is a complete SMS marketing solution allowing brands to drive engagement, improve retention, and increase lifetime value. Built to ensure maximum privacy law compliance, the solution enables brands to grow their list of opt-in followers and deploy personalized marketing messages either via advanced flow builder or existing campaigns for welcome, cart abandonment, winback, and more. The company was established in 2017 by cofounders Mihail Stoychev and Georgi Petrov. The team will remain at SMSBump's headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria, now a Yotpo location.

"We are proud to join Yotpo in our shared commitment to give brands the best technology to elevate and advance customer experiences," said Stoychev. "The acquisition gives us the ability to accelerate product innovation and surface the unique synergies we can only achieve through Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform."

Yotpo is also launching a complete integration between SMSBump and Yotpo's Reviews & Ratings, Visual UGC, and Loyalty & Referrals to trigger more automated workflows and segmentation capabilities.

Yotpo's second acquisition, following their first of loyalty and referrals provider Swell Rewards in 2018, is another step towards the company's mission to give brands the most powerful eCommerce marketing platform to spark and sustain customer relationships. Adding SMS marketing to Yotpo's suite of capabilities enables brands to tap into a highly effective communication channel that can drive up to 25x ROI.

For more additional information on the acquisition, visit Yotpo.com.

About Yotpo

Yotpo is the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helping thousands of forward-thinking brands like Rebecca Minkoff, MVMT, Bob's Discount Furniture, and Steve Madden accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty, SMS marketing, and more. Brands with Yotpo are empowered to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. Integrated with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google, Instagram, top eCommerce platforms, and the rest of the martech stack, Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide, including New York, London, and Tel Aviv.

About SMSBump

SP is a complete SMS marketing solution, allowing brands to drive engagement, improve retention, and increase lifetime value. With the most advanced growth tools and flow builder in the industry, brands using SP can grow a list of followers who have opted into their communications, and then create and send personalized marketing campaigns to those shoppers. Trusted by more than 28,000 eCommerce businesses, SnowPanther is the number one app in their category on Shopify's app market

PRESS CONTACT:

Cristina Dinozo

Yotpo, New York

press@yotpo.com

SOURCE Yotpo

Related Links

http://www.yotpo.com

