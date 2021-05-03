Yotpo Announces Yotpo Loyalty for Marketing Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo , an eCommerce marketing platform, today announced it has launched Yotpo Loyalty for Marketing Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to leverage Yotpo data to send more effective emails directly through Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Built for the Salesforce Platform, Yotpo Loyalty for Marketing Cloud is currently available on AppExchange at https://sforce.co/3f3NZaY and integrates with Yotpo's Loyalty & Referrals offering for Commerce Cloud.

Yotpo's Salesforce Marketing Cloud integration automatically syncs loyalty and referral program-related data with a brand's Marketing Cloud account. This makes it easier to enrich and manage email marketing campaigns and journeys all in one place, ensure that loyalty members receive the right email at the right time, and effectively target based on loyalty program status.

"The ability to create authentic connections and conversations between brands and their customers has become critical to building enduring customer relationships," said Will Schnabel , SVP Business Development & Partnerships at Yotpo. "By integrating Yotpo's loyalty offering to Marketing Cloud, brands will be able to empower cross-channel communication strategies, better understand consumer behavior, and make better decisions that create lasting customer advocacy and brand loyalty."

"Yotpo's Loyalty offering is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for brands by helping drive meaningful customer loyalty experiences," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

This news follows the announcement of Yotpo's Series F funding and 96% growth in Yotpo's Loyalty & Referrals business.

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Yotpo

Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, helps forward-thinking brands like Patagonia, KEEN, Living Proof, Steve Madden, and GoPro accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for Loyalty, SMS Marketing, Reviews, and more, empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, Israel and Bulgaria. Yotpo is hiring! Visit yotpo.com/jobs.

