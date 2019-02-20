Yotpo Enriches Mailchimp Email Experiences with Reviews and Rewards

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a 2019 nationwide survey of American consumers, email was voted a top marketing channel in generating purchase consideration, behind only a brand's own customers, via reviews and word of mouth. Capitalizing on these factors, Yotpo, provider of innovative commerce marketing solutions for direct-to-consumer brands, is announcing a suite of integrations to improve targeting and content for Mailchimp, a leading marketing platform for small business. The integrations are designed to help email marketers elevate the email experience using user-generated content (UGC), review data, and loyalty program data.

Incorporate Social Proof into Email Campaigns

In the same 2019 survey, more than half of American shoppers (62%) say that positive reviews are most effective in getting them to consider a discretionary purchase. Yotpo's integration for Mailchimp increases temptation, and consequently conversion, by using artificial intelligence to populate emails with the best testimonials and star ratings from high converting, positive reviews. Marketers can go as far as to choose to display reviews by topic or product. For example, selecting the topic "warm" will show appropriate reviews for a winter campaign. Additionally, marketers can showcase reviews for up to 10 products, improving the potential for conversions.

Enrich Email Lists with Review and Loyalty Data

The Yotpo integration for Mailchimp unlocks a new level of personalization by harnessing a customer's individual review data to trigger intelligent, event-based email flows. With this data, marketers can, for example, automate email flows to send an email saying "thank you" for a five-star review or to offer a coupon as an apology for a review with a very low sentiment. Review data can also be used to identify new customer segments based on ratings, sentiment scores, and additional product-related data collected via custom review forms, including age, service satisfaction, skin type, body shape, or other parameters.

Yotpo's integration augments the repository of customer data with loyalty program 15 attributes, including points earned, referral URL and number of referrals until next reward stage, and VIP tier redemption options. With this richer data set, marketers can improve personalization, increase loyalty program adoption with relevant and timely messaging and data, and create targeted segments based on purchasing habits and rewards program engagement.

"Email is still a primary channel for starting and nurturing direct-to-consumer relationships, but with a reputation for irrelevant, cookie-cutter content," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO and Cofounder, Yotpo. "Simply put, this integration between Yotpo and Mailchimp turns email messages into personalized experiences with the most customer-centric content and data in a marketer's arsenal: trust-generating reviews and personalization for loyalty program members."

Vegan hair care brand Shedavi is dedicated to helping women achieve luxuriously healthy hair with the highest quality products and hair education. Twice a week Shedavi sends subscribers an email with a link to a blog post on a specific hair trend or topic. To round out their content marketing, Shedavi selects topics and products that align with their chosen theme (e.g. "hair growth" or "hair nutrition"), and the Yotpo integration with Mailchimp auto-publishes the most relevant and influential reviews in the email.

Said Elizabeth Davis, Founder & CEO, Shedavi : "Yotpo's integration for Mailchimp helped us increase our email click-throughs by over 17%. We love being able to automatically showcase our best reviews in emails with content that is super relevant to our campaigns and super relatable to customers."

ABOUT YOTPO

Yotpo's commerce marketing solutions for user-generated content marketing, loyalty, and referrals help brands accelerate growth by enabling advocacy and maximizing customer lifetime value. Yotpo proudly serves thousands of brands including Away Travel, Glossier, UNTUCKit, and MVMT. An official partner to Google and Facebook, Yotpo has raised $101 million in funding and employs over 300 employees globally. https://www.yotpo.com/

