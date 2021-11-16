Yotpo Named 2021 Most Innovative Partner Program by Partnership Leaders

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership Leaders today announced Yotpo, an eCommerce marketing platform, as the recipient of their 2021 Most Innovative Partner Program Award. With this award, Partnership Leaders is recognizing Yotpo's Partner Program for its approach to creating and delivering value for its community of partners worldwide, which includes prominent eCommerce platforms, technologies, and agencies. The program has grown 60% year-over-year, boosted by the acceleration of online shopping and demand from brands to create compelling eCommerce experiences.

"The success of the Yotpo Partner Program is a testament to an industry-wide commitment to propel innovation and drive business growth across the eCommerce ecosystem. It's an honor to win this award on behalf of the Yotpo Partner Team and our amazing partners across the globe," said Moran Khoubian, Global Director of Partner Marketing, Yotpo.

Yotpo's long standing Partner Program is designed to maximize the benefits of partnership while promoting eCommerce growth. Highlights of the program include:

A new Partner Portal, custom-made to make it as simple and easy as possible for partners to collaborate with Yotpo on eCommerce deployments for mutual brand customers

The introduction of partnership tiers, enabling partners to unlock incremental benefits such as marketing opportunities and other value adds

The Yotpo Partner Awards, an exclusive program designed to celebrate the best industry providers and excellence in developing eCommerce experiences

A global ecosystem; Partner Program members span 31 countries, with Yotpo partner managers for every major region

Comprehensive support; Yotpo offers dedicated marketing, delivery, programming and operations teams focused on creating the best possible experience for partnersYotpo welcomes new agency and technology partners to build better eCommerce experiences, together. Applications to join the program are available via www.yotpo.com/partners/.

About Yotpo Partner Program

Yotpo partners with leading players in the eCommerce ecosystem to accelerate growth for mutual direct-to-consumer customers. By working closely with key system integrators, digital agencies, and technology partners, we are able to ensure revenue growth by delivering impactful customer experiences that drive ROI with Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform. The Yotpo partner community is supported by a global team of dynamic and experienced eCommerce professionals, dedicated to delivering partner success. Visit www.yotpo.com/partners/ for more information.

About Yotpo

Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Steve Madden, Brooklinen, and Princess Polly accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single platform integrates advanced solutions for Loyalty & Referrals, SMS Marketing, Reviews, and more, to increase customer engagement, promote community advocacy, and improve retention. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on most eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a three-time Forbes Cloud 100 company with teams across the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Bulgaria, and Australia. Yotpo is hiring! Visit yotpo.com/jobs.

About Partnership Leaders

Partnership Leaders is an exclusive mastermind group where partnership professionals from technology companies go to ask questions, get answers, collaborate with others, attend exclusive events, access resources, and more. Prospective members can apply now for consideration.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Yotpo

Related Links

http://www.yotpo.com

