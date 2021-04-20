Yotpo Names the Year's Best Agencies and Technology Companies Propelling D2C eCommerce Growth

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo , a leading eCommerce marketing platform, has announced the winners of the 2020 Yotpo Partner Awards. This annual program celebrates outstanding eCommerce agency and technology companies for their collaborative spirit as a Yotpo Partner, innovative strategies and execution, and ability to create captivating eCommerce experiences that drive a merchant's direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth.

"We are thrilled and honored to be partnered with companies that can be considered the 'best of the best' in eCommerce," said Will Schnabel, SVP Business Development and Partnerships, Yotpo. "The winners of the Yotpo Partner Awards represent some of the boldest, most creative, and edgy approaches for implementing Yotpo solutions, making brands' digital experiences both memorable and highly profitable."

Drawing from hundreds of nominations from a thriving ecosystem of over 500 system integrators, agencies, and technology providers, the Yotpo Partner Awards highlight the companies and brands that are at the cutting-edge of producing digital experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. Award winners offer a range of expertise: from exceptional design and meticulous work built on the leading eCommerce platforms to cutting-edge digital marketing strategies that tap Yotpo solutions for user-generated content (UGC), loyalty programs, and SMS marketing.

WINNERS OF THE 2020 YOTPO PARTNER AWARDS

Excellence Awards

Recognizing an outstanding agency for boundary-pushing work that elevated client growth and expertise in Yotpo implementations

Winner, North America: Zehner, for their work with Barefoot Dreams

Zehner redesigned and re-platformed barefootdreams.com to deliver a flexible, customized shopping experience for the brand and its community.





Winner, EMEA: LiveArea, for their work with Nuun

LiveArea helped design a loyalty program for Nuun that fosters an emotional connection between customers and the brand.

Winner, APAC: Overdose, for their work with Signet

Overdose re-platformed Signet's legacy business to showcase their wide range of products and support personalization.

Best Shopify Plus Agency

Recognizing a leading agency for their outstanding work for brands on Shopify Plus

Winner, North America: BVA, for their work with Lifetime Brands BVA migrated nine of Lifetime Brands' storefronts to Shopify Plus to bolster their D2C presence and establish deeper relationships with their customers across their various brands.

Winner, EMEA: Eastside Co, for their work with Grenade Eastside Co designed a customized Shopify Plus store for Grenade to extend their global footprint, engage customers, build community, and drive conversion.

Best Salesforce Commerce Cloud Agency

Recognizing a leading agency for their outstanding work for brands on Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Winner, North America: DEG, for their work with SPY Optic

DEG built SPY Optic a state-of-the-art website on Salesforce Commerce Cloud to provide an intuitive and mobile-optimized shopping experience.





Winner, EMEA: Tryzens, for their work with Whittard of Chelsea

Tryzens re-platformed Whittard of Chelsea to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, providing the necessary framework to support the brand's expansion goals.

Best Magento Agency

Recognizing a leading agency for their outstanding work for brands on Magento (Adobe)

Winner, North America: Blue Acorn iCi, for their work with Lovesac

Blue Acorn iCi designed and optimized Lovesac's site on Magento Commerce Cloud to bring the showroom experience online.





Winner, EMEA: Vaimo, for their work with Iconic Lights

Vaimo created a robust and modern site for Iconic Lights on the Magento Commerce 2 platform to support their goals of growing their brand and online business.

Best BigCommerce Agency

Recognizing a leading agency for their outstanding work for brands on BigCommerce

Winner: The ZaneRay Group, for their work with Black Diamond Equipment

ZaneRay revamped Black Diamond's website to allow their customers to elevate the brand experience with animated pages and dynamic content.

Best Digital Marketing Agency

Recognizing a forward-thinking agency whose creative marketing strategies have tangibly impacted merchant growth

Winner: Hawke Media, for their work with Alkaline Herb Shop

Hawke Media implemented an SMS marketing strategy for Alkaline Herb Shop that helped the brand exceed revenue goals and connect with customers on a personal level.

Best Design Agency

Recognizing cutting-edge eCommerce site design and boundary-pushing UGC and customer experiences

Winner: Pointer, for their work with JuneShine

Pointer overhauled JuneShine's website to feature a unique interactive layout that improved visibility and UX

Best Tech Partner

Recognizing a partner for their innovative technology and industry leadership

Winner: Klaviyo, for their work with Tentree

Klaviyo helped Tentree extend their immersive brand experience through email to create dynamic, data-powered conversations with customers.

Best Integration Partner

Recognizing a game-changing application of a Yotpo solution that helped propel business growth

Winner: ShoppingGives, for their work with TomboyX

ShoppingGives helped TomboyX create a unique loyalty program that combines rewards with charitable donations and creates positive impact.

Rising Star - SMS Marketing

Honoring an agency and its efforts to drive growth for eCommerce businesses through innovative SMS marketing strategies and intelligent campaigns

Winner: CURIO, for their work with American Hat Makers

CURIO created a customized SMS marketing plan for American Hat Makers that added new text flows, grew their subscriber list, and created tailored campaigns.

Yotpo's 2020 Partner Awards program saw a 120% increase in nominations from more than 100 partners in 20 countries. Winners were determined by a committee of judges from Yotpo that represent every facet of eCommerce--from CEO & Cofounder Tomer Tagrin to experts from product, partnerships, customer success, design, marketing and communications. All Yotpo Partner Award winners and brand experiences are showcased at Yotpo.com .

Through the Yotpo Partner Program, Yotpo works with preeminent eCommerce agencies around the world and offers dozens of technology integrations for seamless eCommerce marketing efforts. For more information on the Yotpo Partner Program, please contact: [email protected]

ABOUT YOTPO

Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, helps forward-thinking brands like Patagonia, Steve Madden, Princess Polly, Helly Hansen, Brooklinen, and GoPro accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for Loyalty, SMS Marketing, Reviews, and more, empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento (An Adobe Company), and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, Israel, and Bulgaria. Yotpo is hiring! Visit yotpo.com/jobs.

