You Asked, Canon Delivers: The EOS Webcam Utility Beta Software* Now Available For macOS[1] Users

Similar to the Windows operating system version released April 28, the new macOS compatible software solution requires one single USB plug (which may need to be purchased separately) to connect the compatible camera to the computer. Once the software is downloaded and the camera is configured within a video conferencing application, the user will have improved video appearance while participating in video conferencing and virtual meetings.

To learn more, including whether your Canon EOS ILC or PowerShot camera is compatible, and to download the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software for both macOS and Windows, visit Canon.us/eoswebcamutility.

If you'd like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software for macOS, please visit our forum, Canon.us/forum-eoswebcamutilitymac.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

* EOS Webcam Utility Beta software is a Beta version and it may contain errors. This Software is for use in the United States of America only, and will not be supported outside that area.

1 The following macOS versions are supported: macOS 10.15 Catalina, macOS 10.14 Mojave, macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

