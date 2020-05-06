You Be The Chemist Challenge State and Regional Winners Announced

This was the inaugural year of a new team-based Challenge format, which allowed students to collaborate to explore science concepts, mirroring the nature of today's workplaces. Qualifying teams participated at Regional Challenge events where they answered timed questions across four rounds of competition.

Due to COVID-19, the national level of competition was canceled. All teams who won Regional Challenges, as well as the team that scored the highest in each state, are recognized on the CEF website.

"We are so proud of all the accomplishments made by You Be The Chemist Challenge® participants this year, and are so grateful to our teachers and volunteers who make the Challenge possible," said CEF Executive Director Dwayne Sattler. "COVID-19 has underscored the need for STEM-literate workers — and the Challenge prepares today's students to become the STEM workforce of tomorrow. I encourage all Challenge participants to take the knowledge they gained this year and use it to further pursue scientific interests and to better their own communities."

CEF's national partners include Dow, BASF Corporation, Brenntag North America, Inc., and Univar Solutions, whose support makes the Challenge and other You Be The Chemist™ programs possible.

CEF is a nonprofit foundation dedicated to building the excitement and value of chemistry and STEM-related careers with K-8 students through accessible science programs. Its You Be The Chemist programs are designed to inspire students, engage educators, and strengthen communities to build a better world through the science of chemistry.

For more information on You Be The Chemist, please visit www.chemed.org.

