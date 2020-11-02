You Better Watch Out… Santa Clausthaler is Coming to Town This Holiday Season

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For centuries, Santa Claus has traveled the globe delivering presents on Christmas Eve and the only refreshment offered, year after year, chimney after chimney - has been milk. This year, the tradition changes.

Providing refreshment in the form of a brand-new non-alcoholic beer named after Old Saint Nick, and complete with his jolly image on every bottle, Radeberger Gruppe USA, an importer of brands of its parent company Radeberger Gruppe, today announced the early holiday arrival of Santa Clausthaler non-alcoholic beer.

Santa Claus is the hardest working man on the planet who brings joy to millions of people around the world; he deserves to crack open a cold beer every once in a while, but always had to wait until he returned to the North Pole. Imagine how jolly he'll be now that he can have a cold one while circumnavigating the globe with his trusty reindeer.

A delicious and refreshing limited edition holiday beer, Santa Clausthaler features a crisp and well-balanced taste of Clausthaler Original premium non-alcoholic beer blended with flavors of cranberry and cinnamon. Commonly cited as among the best tasting and highest rated non-alcoholic beers on the market, Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic brewing techniques, having patented a process 40 years ago known as "arrested fermentation." This method extracts ingredients during the brewing process just before it produces alcohol in beer, as compared to other non-alcoholic beers that remove the alcohol after brewing (and some add water), which often reduces flavor. With flavors like Dry Hopped and the recently released Grapefruit in early 2020 and now the limited-edition Holiday Brew, Clausthaler continues to be the innovator of the Imported Non-Alcoholic beer category.

"We set out to be completely new and innovative and fit in with the darker beers that are commonplace in the winter months," said Jörg Peter, Global Marketing Director, Radeberger Gruppe. "With the addition of cinnamon and cranberry to Clausthaler Original, we knew we had a perfect holiday brew. We are incredibly proud to launch Santa Clausthaler exclusively in the USA."

"The Radeberger Gruppe has 40+ years of historical data on consumer preferences in the non-alcoholic beer category, both in the US and globally," said Dave Deuser, CEO of Sales and Marketing, Radeberger Gruppe USA. "Seasonal offerings are a popular tradition for numerous beer styles, but non-alcoholic beer has typically remained stagnant in its variety. With the innovation of Clausthaler Grapefruit and Santa Clausthaler, we're excited to offer more options that are reflective of the season."

Santa Clausthaler is available throughout the United States in 6-pack, 11.2oz bottles at a suggested retail price of $8.99, while supplies last.

About Radeberger Gruppe USA

Radeberger Gruppe USA is an importer of brands of its parent company, Radeberger Gruppe, Germany's largest brewery group belonging to the family business Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld. With a clear commitment to the regionality and the high emotional boosting of its brands, Radeberger Gruppe is cultivating German beer and beverage diversity and is actively developing the German beer and drink market with an innovative company model. Radeberger Gruppe USA's distribution includes Radeberger Pilsner, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, Sion, Clausthaler, Clausthaler Grapefruit, Santa Clausthaler, DAB and Braufactum.

