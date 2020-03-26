You Can Count on Marco's Pizza: Company President Sends an Open Letter to Consumers Nationwide

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of uncertainty, Marco's Pizza President Tony Libardi provides an open letter to consumers with information and reassurance that they can count on Marco's Pizza in providing access to meals amid COVID-19:

As a people-first, service-oriented business, we remain open for delivery and carryout to serve our mission of making a positive difference in the community. There are individuals from the communities we serve who are homebound or may be quarantined and unable to visit the grocery store or make their own meals, and we are here to help.

Marco's Pizza owners and their teams are stepping up across the country, helping those in need. We promise to remain open as long as we are deemed to be an essential business by the CDC during this pandemic, especially for states in "Shelter at Home" situations.

Notably, Nick Morgan, a multi-unit Marco's franchisee operating in Northwest Arkansas, helped spark a movement via a Facebook post that has now been shared more than 12,000 times, helping spread the word about where families can find free lunches while schools in Arkansas are closed due to COVID-19. Many Marco's locations are following suit providing community giveback programs and other essential services.

With more than 950 locations, Marco's Pizza hopes to provide a much-needed service as the nation continues to navigate this dynamic situation. We are committed to providing a high-quality service no matter the scenario and are exploring new ways in which we can continue to support our employees and the communities they serve, as our national, state and local governments look to put broader provisions in place.

The health and well-being of Marco's employees, guests and community remains our No. 1 priority as the company adapts and innovates to continue to service the nation in a time of need. Consumers can now seamlessly order Contact-Free delivery by phone, or through the Marco's Pizza app or online at Marcos.com, where you can indicate this in the delivery instructions box as you place your orders. We've brought back our Unlimited Medium 1-Topping pizza for $6.99/each for either carryout or delivery to feed families in these uncertain economic times.

The cleanliness of our stores is always a top priority for us, now more than ever. Our procedures are designed to protect the health and well-being of our employees and guests. We have increased the frequency of our cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and we have intensified sanitization measures for high-touch areas. We have also prepared our stores to respond quickly to any emerging situation, working closely in collaboration with our local health departments and the CDC.

As I always say to our employees and franchisees, we are in the "people" business. The people and our communities need us now more than ever before.

You can count on Marco's Pizza.

Sincerely,

Tony Libardi

President & COO of Marco's Franchising, LLC.

